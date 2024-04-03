Strike over at CN Autoport facility in Nova Scotia after Unifor ratifies agreement

HALIFAX — A weeks-long strike at a transshipment facility near Halifax is over after union members ratified a three-year collective agreement.

More than 230 unionized workers at the CN Autoport facility in Eastern Passage, N.S., walked off the job in late February.

Unifor says each year of the agreement will see wage increases, with lump-sum bonuses in the first two years.

It says there will also be an additional paid personal day, and improvements to vacation, pensions and the cost of benefits.

A tentative agreement was announced late Tuesday, with union members voting earlier Wednesday.

Unifor says Autoport, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of CN Rail, is one of the busiest facilities of its kind in North America and handles nearly 185,000 vehicles every year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

The Canadian Press