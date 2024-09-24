Advertisement
UniCredit's behaviour has fuelled shareholder uncertainty, German Fin Min says

Maria Martinez
FDP press conference after Brandenburg elections

By Maria Martinez

BERLIN (Reuters) - UniCredit's behaviour towards Commerzbank has spurred uncertainty among shareholders, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday.

"The style of UniCredit's behaviour has unsettled many shareholders in Germany, which is why the German government has decided not to sell any more shares," Lindner said.

On the question of how a UniCredit takeover of Commerzbank could be prevented, the finance minister said: "This is a matter for the board of managing directors and the supervisory board of Commerzbank."

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, editing by Kirsti Knolle)