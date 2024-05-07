Advertisement
UniCredit CEO says reducing Russia exposure as profit rises

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit will have dealt in full with its cross-border exposure to Russia by the end of 2025 and will continue to reduce the local exposure, the Italian bank's CEO said as profit at the Russian unit doubled in the first quarter.

UniCredit Russia reported a first quarter net profit of 213 million euros ($229 million) on Tuesday, up from 99 million a year ago.

($1 = 0.9295 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)