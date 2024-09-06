Unemployment rate jumps to 6.6% in Canada, more than expected

Statistics Canada released the latest jobs data on Friday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette) (The Canadian Press)

Canada’s unemployment rate jumped to 6.6 per cent in August, Statistics Canada said on Friday, more than economists expected as the labour market added a net 22,100 jobs largely in part-time work.

The unemployment rate is now at its the highest level since May 2017, outside of the COVID-19 pandemic, as job growth has failed to keep up with a surge in Canada's population. Statistics Canada noted that the unemployment rate has "generally trended up" since April 2023, rising 1.5 percentage points in that time.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the economy to add 25,000 jobs, and the August unemployment rate to rise to 6.5 per cent.

The increase in jobs were driven by part-time work, which offset a decline in full-time employment. Average hourly wages, closely watched by the Bank of Canada, increased 5 per cent year-over-year in August, after increasing 5.2 per cent in July.

"Overall, this was a slightly softer than expected report consistent with continued steady interest rate cuts from the Bank of Canada," CIBC economist Andrew Grantham wrote in a research note.

Canada’s economy had shed 2,800 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate held steady at 6.4 per cent.

Alicja Siekierska is a senior reporter at Yahoo Finance Canada. Follow her on Twitter @alicjawithaj.

