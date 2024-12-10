Undiscovered Gems in the United States to Explore This December 2024

In the last week, the United States market has stayed flat, but it has seen a remarkable 31% rise over the past year, with earnings forecast to grow by 15% annually. In this dynamic environment, discovering stocks with strong growth potential and solid fundamentals can be key to capitalizing on these favorable conditions.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In The United States

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Eagle Financial Services 170.75% 12.30% 1.92% ★★★★★★ Wilson Bank Holding NA 7.87% 8.22% ★★★★★★ Franklin Financial Services 173.21% 5.55% -1.86% ★★★★★★ Morris State Bancshares 17.84% 4.83% 6.58% ★★★★★★ Omega Flex NA 0.39% 2.57% ★★★★★★ Parker Drilling 46.05% 0.86% 52.25% ★★★★★★ Teekay NA -3.71% 60.91% ★★★★★★ ASA Gold and Precious Metals NA 7.11% -35.88% ★★★★★☆ Pure Cycle 5.31% -4.44% -5.74% ★★★★★☆ FRMO 0.13% 19.43% 29.70% ★★★★☆☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Overview: Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company offering a range of banking products and services to individual, business, governmental, and institutional clients with a market cap of $335.23 million.

Operations: Citizens Financial Services generates its revenue primarily from community banking, amounting to $98.20 million.

Citizens Financial Services, with assets totaling US$3 billion and equity of US$298.7 million, has been making waves in the financial sector. The bank's total deposits stand at US$2.5 billion, while loans amount to US$2.3 billion, supported by a net interest margin of 3.2%. Earnings growth over the past year was a robust 50.9%, significantly outpacing the industry's -12%. The company maintains a prudent allowance for bad loans at 0.9% of total loans and has repurchased shares worth $0.13 million recently, reflecting confidence in its valuation which trades at 51% below estimated fair value.

NasdaqCM:CZFS Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Dec 2024

Overview: Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank, offering a variety of banking-related services to individual and corporate clients, with a market capitalization of approximately $665.07 million.

Operations: Capital City Bank Group generates revenue primarily from its Commercial Banking segment, amounting to $226.02 million. The company's financial performance reflects a focus on banking services for both individual and corporate clients.