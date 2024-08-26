Undiscovered Gems in the United Kingdom to Watch This August 2024

The United Kingdom's market has recently faced headwinds, with the FTSE 100 index closing lower due to weak trade data from China and broader global economic concerns. Despite these challenges, there are still promising opportunities within the small-cap sector that may offer resilience and growth potential. In this article, we'll explore three undiscovered gems in the UK market that stand out amid current conditions.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In The United Kingdom

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Andrews Sykes Group NA 1.69% 3.16% ★★★★★★ Globaltrans Investment 15.40% 2.68% 16.51% ★★★★★★ Impellam Group 31.12% -5.43% -6.86% ★★★★★★ London Security 0.31% 9.47% 7.41% ★★★★★★ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust NA -0.35% 1.18% ★★★★★★ Rights and Issues Investment Trust NA -3.68% -4.07% ★★★★★★ FW Thorpe 3.34% 11.37% 9.41% ★★★★★☆ Goodwin 52.21% 9.26% 13.12% ★★★★★☆ BBGI Global Infrastructure 0.02% 6.58% 9.90% ★★★★★☆ Mountview Estates 16.64% 4.50% -0.59% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 80 stocks from our UK Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector and has a market cap of £1.18 billion.

Operations: Yellow Cake plc generates revenue primarily from its holdings of U3O8, valued at $735.02 million. The company focuses on long-term capital appreciation through these uranium assets.

Yellow Cake has shown a remarkable turnaround, reporting full-year revenue of US$735.02 million and net income of US$727.01 million, compared to a net loss of US$102.94 million the previous year. The company’s price-to-earnings ratio stands at 2.1x, significantly below the UK market average of 16.9x, indicating potential undervaluation. Despite recent dilution in shareholder value, Yellow Cake remains debt-free for five years and has become profitable this year with high levels of non-cash earnings.

Story continues

AIM:YCA Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Costain Group PLC offers smart infrastructure solutions across the transportation, energy, water, and defense sectors in the United Kingdom and has a market cap of £292.39 million.

Operations: Revenue for Costain Group PLC comes primarily from the transportation sector (£900.30 million) and natural resources sector (£406.60 million).

Costain Group, a construction and engineering firm, is trading at 48.8% below its estimated fair value. The company has no debt now compared to five years ago when its debt to equity ratio was 50.3%. Recent earnings growth of 39.3% surpassed the industry average of 10.3%. For the half year ended June 30, 2024, Costain reported net income of £13.5 million up from £5.1 million last year and declared an interim dividend of 0.4 pence per share for shareholders on record by September 13th.

LSE:COST Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, with a market cap of £516.30 million, is an investment holding company that provides maritime and logistics services in Brazil.

Operations: Ocean Wilsons Holdings generates revenue primarily from its maritime services in Brazil, amounting to $519.35 million. The company's net profit margin is %.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings, a niche player in the UK market, has shown impressive financial metrics. Its earnings grew by 32.7% over the past year, outpacing the infrastructure industry's 20.5%. The company’s EBIT covers interest payments 4.6 times over, indicating strong debt management. Moreover, Ocean Wilsons boasts a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1x compared to the UK market average of 16.9x and recorded a one-off gain of US$28.8M in its recent financial results ending June 30th, 2024.

LSE:OCN Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

Get an in-depth perspective on all 80 UK Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals by using our screener here.

Already own these companies? Bring clarity to your investment decisions by linking up your portfolio with Simply Wall St, where you can monitor all the vital signs of your stocks effortlessly.

Discover a world of investment opportunities with Simply Wall St's free app and access unparalleled stock analysis across all markets.

Curious About Other Options?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include AIM:YCA LSE:COST and LSE:OCN.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com