Undiscovered Gems in the United Kingdom to Watch This August 2024

The United Kingdom's market has faced some turbulence recently, with the FTSE 100 closing lower due to weak trade data from China and broader global economic uncertainties. Despite these challenges, there are still promising opportunities within the small-cap sector that could offer significant potential for growth. In this article, we will explore three undiscovered gems in the United Kingdom that investors should watch this August 2024.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In The United Kingdom

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Andrews Sykes Group NA 1.69% 3.16% ★★★★★★ Globaltrans Investment 15.40% 2.68% 16.51% ★★★★★★ Impellam Group 31.12% -5.43% -6.86% ★★★★★★ London Security 0.31% 9.47% 7.41% ★★★★★★ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust NA -0.35% 1.18% ★★★★★★ Rights and Issues Investment Trust NA -3.68% -4.07% ★★★★★★ Fix Price Group 43.59% 12.53% 23.49% ★★★★★☆ Goodwin 59.96% 9.26% 13.12% ★★★★★☆ BBGI Global Infrastructure 0.02% 6.58% 9.90% ★★★★★☆ Mountview Estates 16.64% 4.50% -0.59% ★★★★☆☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Alpha Group International plc offers foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions across the UK, Europe, Canada, and internationally, with a market cap of £1.07 billion.

Operations: Alpha Group International plc generates revenue primarily from its Alpha Pay (£64.30 million), Institutional (£61.29 million), and Corporate London (£45.42 million) segments, among others.

Alpha Group International, recently added to the FTSE 250 and FTSE 350 indices, has shown impressive earnings growth of 130% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Capital Markets industry at 1.2%. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 12x compared to the UK market's 16.4x, it trades at good value. The company repurchased shares in June under a shareholder mandate and remains debt-free for five years while forecasting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.25%.

LSE:ALPH Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Seplat Energy Plc is involved in oil and gas exploration, production, and gas processing across Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England with a market cap of £1.12 billion.

Operations: Seplat Energy generates revenue primarily from oil ($815.03 million) and gas ($120.87 million) segments.

Seplat Energy has shown impressive earnings growth of 207.6% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Oil and Gas industry average. Despite a net debt to equity ratio rising from 20.6% to 41.5% over five years, it remains satisfactory by industry standards. The company reported Q2 sales of US$241.82 million, up from US$216.03 million last year, with net income at US$39.72 million compared to a loss of US$14.63 million previously

LSE:SEPL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets globally, with a market cap of £675.37 million.

Operations: Senior plc generates revenue primarily from its Aerospace segment (£651.10 million) and Flexonics segment (£333 million), with central costs of -£1.50 million.

Senior plc, a notable player in the Aerospace & Defense sector, has demonstrated strong performance with earnings growth of 40.1% over the past year, significantly outpacing industry growth of 14.8%. Trading at 67.8% below its estimated fair value, it offers good relative value compared to peers. Despite a debt to equity ratio increase from 35.5% to 42.4% over five years, its net debt to equity ratio remains satisfactory at 34.4%.

LSE:SNR Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

