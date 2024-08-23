Undiscovered Gems in the United Kingdom for August 2024

In recent months, the United Kingdom's market has faced headwinds, with the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices experiencing declines amid weak trade data from China and global economic uncertainties. Despite these challenges, there remain promising opportunities within the small-cap sector for discerning investors. Identifying strong stocks in this environment requires a focus on companies that demonstrate resilience and potential for growth despite broader market volatility.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In The United Kingdom

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Andrews Sykes Group NA 1.69% 3.16% ★★★★★★ Globaltrans Investment 15.40% 2.68% 16.51% ★★★★★★ Impellam Group 31.12% -5.43% -6.86% ★★★★★★ London Security 0.31% 9.47% 7.41% ★★★★★★ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust NA -0.35% 1.18% ★★★★★★ Rights and Issues Investment Trust NA -3.68% -4.07% ★★★★★★ FW Thorpe 3.34% 11.37% 9.41% ★★★★★☆ Goodwin 59.96% 9.26% 13.12% ★★★★★☆ BBGI Global Infrastructure 0.02% 6.58% 9.90% ★★★★★☆ Mountview Estates 16.64% 4.50% -0.59% ★★★★☆☆

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Andrews Sykes Group plc is an investment holding company that specializes in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other international markets with a market cap of £249.06 million.

Operations: Andrews Sykes Group generates revenue primarily from the hire and sale of environmental control equipment, with notable contributions from the UK (£44.61 million) and Europe (£27.59 million). The Middle East segment adds £5.71 million, while installation and maintenance services contribute £2.11 million to the overall revenue.

Andrews Sykes Group, a UK-based company, has seen its earnings grow by 4.3% over the past year, outpacing the Trade Distributors industry which saw a -6.5% shift. The firm operates debt-free and has significantly improved from five years ago when its debt to equity ratio was 7.6%. Trading at 27% below estimated fair value, it offers high-quality earnings and positive free cash flow. Recently, it declared a final dividend of £0.14 per share at its AGM in June 2024.

AIM:ASY Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Griffin Mining Limited is a mining and investment company focused on the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties with a market cap of £236.47 million.

Operations: Revenue for Griffin Mining Limited primarily comes from the Caijiaying Zinc Gold Mine, generating $146.02 million.

Griffin Mining has shown impressive growth, with earnings up 97.8% in the past year, significantly outpacing the Metals and Mining industry’s 7.6%. The company is debt-free, enhancing its financial stability. Recent production results for Q2 2024 revealed ore mined at 429,448 tonnes and zinc concentrate produced at 14,779 tonnes. Trading at 71% below estimated fair value suggests potential upside. Future earnings are forecasted to grow by approximately 4.27% annually.

AIM:GFM Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Costain Group PLC offers smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense sectors in the UK and has a market cap of £288.21 million.

Operations: Costain Group PLC generates revenue primarily from providing smart infrastructure solutions across the transportation, energy, water, and defense sectors in the UK. The company has a market cap of £288.21 million.

Costain Group, a noteworthy player in the UK construction sector, has shown impressive earnings growth of 39.3% over the past year, significantly outpacing its industry. Trading at 50% below fair value estimates and debt-free for five years (previously a 50.3% debt-to-equity ratio), it offers attractive investment potential. Recent highlights include securing £65 million contracts from Southern Water and being selected by United Utilities for a £3 billion strategic investment programme until 2030.

LSE:COST Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Next Steps

