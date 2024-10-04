Undiscovered Gems in Sweden Worth Exploring October 2024

As the global markets react to China's robust stimulus measures and European hopes for interest rate cuts, Sweden's recent decision to lower its policy rate has sparked renewed interest in its small-cap sector. With the Riksbank cutting rates and potentially setting the stage for further reductions, investors are keenly observing how these economic shifts might uncover promising opportunities in lesser-known Swedish stocks. In this environment, identifying a good stock often involves looking at companies with strong fundamentals that can capitalize on favorable monetary policies and shifting market dynamics.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Sweden

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Softronic NA 3.58% 7.41% ★★★★★★ Duni 29.33% 10.78% 22.98% ★★★★★★ Bahnhof NA 9.02% 15.02% ★★★★★★ AB Traction NA 5.38% 5.19% ★★★★★★ Firefly NA 16.04% 32.29% ★★★★★★ AQ Group 7.30% 14.89% 22.26% ★★★★★★ Svolder NA -22.68% -24.17% ★★★★★★ Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding NA 30.31% -9.00% ★★★★★★ Creades NA -28.54% -27.09% ★★★★★★ Linc NA 56.01% 0.54% ★★★★★★

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Creades AB is a private equity and venture capital investment firm focusing on early to late-stage ventures, emerging growth, middle market, growth capital, and buyout investments with a market capitalization of SEK11.30 billion.

Operations: Creades generates revenue primarily from its investments in online retailers, amounting to SEK1.11 billion.

Creades, a Swedish financial player, showcases impressive growth with earnings surging by 129% over the past year, outpacing the industry average of 80%. Its price-to-earnings ratio stands attractively at 10.3x against the broader market's 23.4x. The company is debt-free and reported a notable turnaround in recent results; Q2 revenue reached SEK 833 million from a negative SEK 353 million last year, with net income at SEK 771 million compared to a loss previously.

OM:CRED A Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ) specializes in offering solution design, customized shop fittings, checkouts, consumer flow solutions, professional lighting systems, and digitally interactive solutions for physical stores with a market cap of approximately SEK6.95 billion.

Operations: Revenue for ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ) primarily comes from the Furniture & Fixtures segment, which generated SEK6.39 billion. The company's net profit margin has shown variability across reporting periods, reflecting fluctuations in profitability.

ITAB, a Swedish company, is making waves with impressive earnings growth of 56.7% over the past year, outpacing industry standards. Trading at 11.9% below its estimated fair value and boasting a satisfactory net debt to equity ratio of 8.8%, ITAB seems financially robust. Recent deals include a EUR 20 million shop-in-shop framework agreement across Europe and another EUR 22 million contract in the UK, highlighting its expanding market presence and strategic partnerships in retail solutions.

OM:ITAB Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Rusta AB (publ) is a retailer of home and leisure products operating in Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Germany with a market cap of SEK11.84 billion.

Operations: Rusta generates revenue primarily from its operations in Sweden, contributing SEK6.43 billion, followed by Norway and other markets with SEK2.39 billion and SEK2.41 billion respectively.

Rusta's earnings grew by 47.5% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Multiline Retail industry's -5%. The company trades at 70.5% below its estimated fair value, suggesting potential for appreciation. Rusta has opened new stores in Sweden and Norway, expanding its footprint to 217 locations as part of a robust growth strategy. Recent financials show sales of SEK 3 billion and net income of SEK 231 million for Q1, with dividends set at SEK 1.15 per share.

OM:RUSTA Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Companies discussed in this article include OM:CRED A OM:ITAB and OM:RUSTA.

