Undiscovered Gems In Sweden October 2024

As the European markets experience a boost from consecutive interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank, investor sentiment in Sweden is also being influenced by these broader economic shifts. In this context, identifying promising small-cap stocks that can capitalize on these changing conditions becomes crucial for investors seeking opportunities in less explored segments of the Swedish market.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Sweden

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Softronic NA 3.58% 7.41% ★★★★★★ Duni 29.33% 10.78% 22.98% ★★★★★★ Bahnhof NA 9.02% 15.02% ★★★★★★ Firefly NA 16.04% 32.29% ★★★★★★ AB Traction NA 5.38% 5.19% ★★★★★★ Investment AB Öresund NA 0.07% 0.45% ★★★★★★ Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding NA 30.31% -9.00% ★★★★★★ Svolder NA -22.68% -24.17% ★★★★★★ Linc NA 56.01% 0.54% ★★★★★★ Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag NA 7.64% 28.44% ★★★★☆☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: AQ Group AB (publ) is a company that manufactures and sells components and systems for industrial customers across Sweden, other European countries, and internationally, with a market cap of approximately SEK12.17 billion.

Operations: AQ Group generates revenue primarily from its Component and System segments, with the Component segment contributing SEK7.81 billion and the System segment adding SEK1.59 billion. The company's financial structure is significantly influenced by these two segments, highlighting their importance in its overall revenue model.

AQ Group, a notable player in the Swedish market, has seen its earnings grow by 1.7% over the past year, outpacing the Electrical industry average of 0.3%. The company trades at a significant discount to its estimated fair value, suggesting potential undervaluation. AQ boasts high-quality earnings and strong debt management; its debt-to-equity ratio has decreased from 31.4% to 16.8% over five years, and it holds more cash than total debt. Despite a slight dip in third-quarter sales to SEK 1,949 million from SEK 2,149 million last year, nine-month net income rose to SEK 510 million from SEK 499 million previously.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: MedCap AB (publ) is a private equity firm that focuses on investments in secondary direct, later stage, industry consolidation, and growth capital, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK7.97 billion.

Operations: MedCap generates revenue primarily from Specialist Drugs (SEK469.30 million) and Medicine - Technology (SEK579.30 million).

MedCap, a noteworthy player in the Swedish market, has seen its debt to equity ratio significantly decrease from 43.6% to 8.2% over five years, indicating improved financial health. The company boasts strong earnings growth of 43.7% in the past year, outpacing the Life Sciences sector's -13%. With earnings well covering interest payments at a multiple of 22.9 times EBIT and trading at nearly half its estimated fair value, MedCap appears undervalued. Recent inclusion in the S&P Global BMI Index and robust revenue growth further highlight its potential as an attractive investment opportunity within this niche market segment.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: TF Bank AB (publ) is a digital bank that offers consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions via its proprietary IT platform, with a market cap of SEK6.75 billion.

Operations: TF Bank generates revenue primarily from three segments: Credit Cards (SEK 563.14 million), Consumer Lending (SEK 602.16 million), and Ecommerce Solutions excluding Credit Cards (SEK 380.14 million).

TF Bank, a dynamic player in Sweden's financial landscape, showcases robust growth with earnings up 28.1% over the past year, outpacing the industry average of 11.8%. The bank trades at an attractive 48.8% below its estimated fair value and holds total assets of SEK25.3 billion against equity of SEK2.5 billion. Despite a high bad loans ratio at 10.6%, TF Bank benefits from primarily low-risk funding sources, comprising 95% customer deposits, which are less risky than external borrowing. Recent strategic moves include establishing Rediem Capital AB to focus on non-performing exposures, aiming for specialized debt restructurer status by January 2025.

