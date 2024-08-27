Undiscovered Gems In Sweden Featuring Three Promising Small Caps

In the wake of recent announcements by central banks to cut interest rates, small-cap stocks have shown remarkable resilience and outperformance in global markets. Sweden's Riksbank has also joined this trend, reducing borrowing costs and signaling further rate cuts, creating a favorable environment for small-cap companies. Identifying promising small-cap stocks often involves looking for robust business models, innovative products or services, and strong growth potential—qualities that can thrive in the current economic landscape shaped by lower interest rates.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Sweden

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Softronic NA 3.58% 7.41% ★★★★★★ Duni 29.33% 10.78% 22.98% ★★★★★★ Bahnhof NA 9.02% 15.02% ★★★★★★ AB Traction NA 5.38% 5.19% ★★★★★★ Firefly NA 15.90% 31.36% ★★★★★★ Creades NA -28.54% -27.09% ★★★★★★ AQ Group 7.30% 14.89% 22.26% ★★★★★★ Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Holding NA 33.57% -9.00% ★★★★★★ Linc NA 56.01% 0.54% ★★★★★★ Solid Försäkringsaktiebolag NA 7.64% 28.44% ★★★★☆☆

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Beijer Alma AB (publ), along with its subsidiaries, operates in component manufacturing and industrial trading across Sweden, the Nordic region, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally, with a market cap of SEK12.23 billion.

Operations: Lesjöfors generates SEK4.86 billion in revenue, while Beijer Tech contributes SEK2.21 billion.

Beijer Alma, a notable player in the Swedish market, saw its debt to equity ratio rise from 54.2% to 69.1% over five years while maintaining a net debt to equity ratio of 57.8%. The company reported second-quarter sales of SEK 1.89 billion and net income of SEK 142 million, with basic earnings per share at SEK 2.35. Trading at nearly 30% below fair value estimates and showing an annual earnings growth of 8.2%, Beijer Alma is positioned well against industry peers despite its high debt levels and strong EBIT coverage (4.5x).

OM:BEIA B Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is a retail company that sells hardware, electrical, multimedia, home, and leisure products in Sweden, Norway, Finland, and internationally with a market cap of SEK10.87 billion.

Operations: Clas Ohlson generates revenue primarily from its retail specialty segment, which amounted to SEK10.23 billion. The company's financial performance includes a focus on managing costs and optimizing net profit margins.

Clas Ohlson has shown remarkable growth, with earnings soaring by 181.6% over the past year, outpacing the Specialty Retail industry’s 19.1%. The company reported total sales of SEK 2.62 billion for the year to date ended July 2024, up from SEK 2.19 billion a year earlier. Trading at a significant discount of 67.1% below its estimated fair value and being debt-free since reducing its debt-to-equity ratio from 14.5% five years ago adds to its appeal as an investment opportunity in Sweden's market landscape.

OM:CLAS B Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Rusta AB (publ) retails home and leisure products in Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Germany with a market cap of SEK11.29 billion.

Operations: Rusta generates revenue primarily from its markets in Sweden (SEK 6.38 billion), Norway (SEK 2.35 billion), and other regions (SEK 2.39 billion).

Rusta has shown impressive earnings growth of 56.3% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Multiline Retail industry’s -5%. The company reported a net income of SEK 408 million for the full year ending April 30, 2024, up from SEK 261 million in the prior year. Trading at 68.4% below its estimated fair value, Rusta also repurchased 267,333 shares for SEK 22 million recently and proposed a dividend increase to SEK 1.15 per share.

OM:RUSTA Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Summing It All Up

