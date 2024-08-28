Undiscovered Gems in South Korea Worth Watching This August 2024

Over the last 7 days, the South Korean market has remained flat, mirroring its performance over the past 12 months. Despite this stagnation, earnings are expected to grow by 29% per annum over the next few years, making it an opportune time to identify promising stocks that could benefit from this anticipated growth.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In South Korea

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Korea Cast Iron Pipe Ind NA 1.97% 8.84% ★★★★★★ NOROO PAINT & COATINGS 13.99% 5.04% 7.98% ★★★★★★ Korea Airport ServiceLtd NA 3.97% 42.22% ★★★★★★ Korea Ratings NA 1.13% 0.54% ★★★★★★ Woori Technology Investment NA 22.60% -1.67% ★★★★★★ Synergy Innovation 12.39% 12.87% 28.82% ★★★★★★ ONEJOON 10.13% 35.30% -5.78% ★★★★★☆ iMarketKorea 28.53% 5.35% 1.30% ★★★★★☆ Oriental Precision & EngineeringLtd 54.53% 3.14% 0.80% ★★★★★☆ Daewon Cable 30.50% 8.72% 60.38% ★★★★★☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: PSK HOLDINGS Inc. manufactures and sells semiconductor manufacturing and flat panel display equipment worldwide, with a market cap of ₩1.21 billion.

Operations: PSK HOLDINGS Inc. generates revenue primarily from the sale of semiconductor manufacturing and flat panel display equipment. The company's net profit margin has shown a consistent trend over recent periods, reflecting its financial performance.

PSK Holdings, a small-cap player in South Korea, has demonstrated impressive earnings growth of 40.8% over the past year, significantly outpacing the semiconductor industry’s -10.8%. Despite its volatile share price recently, PSK's debt to equity ratio has only increased modestly from 0% to 4.4% over five years. A notable one-off gain of ₩26.4 billion influenced its latest financial results as of June 30, 2024, reflecting high-quality earnings potential for future performance.

KOSDAQ:A031980 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Taesung Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells PCB automation equipment in South Korea and internationally with a market cap of ₩521.58 billion.

Operations: Taesung Ltd. generates revenue primarily from manufacturing and selling PCB automation equipment, amounting to ₩45.68 billion.

Taesung Ltd, a small cap in South Korea's semiconductor sector, has shown impressive earnings growth of 1482.3% over the past year, far outpacing the industry’s -10.8%. The company repurchased shares in 2024, indicating confidence in its financial health. With a net debt to equity ratio of 4.2%, Taesung's debt levels are satisfactory and interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 17.5x coverage. Despite high quality earnings, share price volatility remains a concern over the last three months.

KOSDAQ:A323280 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Hankook & Company Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells storage batteries and has a market cap of ₩1.65 trillion.

Operations: Hankook & Company Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from the sale of storage batteries. The company has a market cap of ₩1.65 trillion.

Hankook's earnings surged by 267% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Auto Components industry's 17.5% growth. The company trades at a favorable price-to-earnings ratio of 4.8x compared to the KR market average of 11.5x, indicating strong value potential. Recent financial results show net income for Q2 at KRW 108,476 million, up from KRW 36,323 million last year. Additionally, Hankook's interest payments are well covered by EBIT with a coverage ratio of 40x.

KOSE:A000240 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

