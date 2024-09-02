Undiscovered Gems in South Korea to Watch This September 2024

Over the last 7 days, the South Korean market has dropped 1.0%, yet earnings are forecast to grow by 29% annually. In this environment, identifying stocks with strong growth potential and solid fundamentals can be particularly rewarding.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In South Korea

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating NOROO PAINT & COATINGS 13.99% 5.04% 7.98% ★★★★★★ Miwon Chemicals 0.08% 11.70% 14.38% ★★★★★★ Korea Cast Iron Pipe Ind NA 1.97% 8.84% ★★★★★★ Korea Airport ServiceLtd NA 3.97% 42.22% ★★★★★★ Korea Ratings NA 1.13% 0.54% ★★★★★★ Samyang 49.49% 6.68% 23.96% ★★★★★★ Kyung Dong Navien 22.40% 11.19% 18.84% ★★★★★★ Namuga 14.47% 0.88% 38.25% ★★★★★★ ONEJOON 10.13% 35.30% -5.78% ★★★★★☆ iMarketKorea 28.53% 5.35% 1.30% ★★★★★☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Soulbrain Holdings Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and supplies core materials for the semiconductor, display, and secondary battery cell industries in South Korea and internationally with a market cap of ₩1.14 trillion.

Operations: Soulbrain Holdings generates revenue primarily from the semiconductor, display, and secondary battery cell industries. The company has a market cap of ₩1.14 trillion.

Soulbrain Holdings, a promising player in South Korea's chemicals sector, has shown resilience with earnings growth of 2.4% over the past year, outpacing the industry average. Despite a volatile share price recently, it trades at 70.1% below its estimated fair value. The company's debt to equity ratio increased from 19.4% to 24.5% over five years but remains satisfactory at 3.3%. EBIT covers interest payments comfortably at 7.6x coverage, indicating solid financial health.

KOSDAQ:A036830 Debt to Equity as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: KG Mobility Corp. manufactures and sells automobiles and parts in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩1.20 trillion.

Operations: KG Mobility Corp. generates revenue primarily from automobile manufacturing, amounting to ₩3.63 billion.

KG Mobility, a small cap player in South Korea's auto industry, has shown remarkable earnings growth of 1196.3% over the past year, significantly outpacing the industry's 23.4%. The company's net debt to equity ratio stands at a satisfactory 4.9%, down from 46.7% five years ago. Recent quarterly results reported sales of KRW 984.86 billion and net income of KRW 32.61 billion, with basic earnings per share rising to KRW 167 from KRW 96 last year.

KOSE:A003620 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Boryung Corporation manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩786.92 billion.

Operations: Boryung Corporation generates revenue primarily through the sale of pharmaceutical products both domestically and internationally. The company's market cap stands at ₩786.92 billion.

Boryung has shown impressive growth, with earnings increasing by 68.7% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Pharmaceuticals industry average of 21.9%. The company's net debt to equity ratio stands at a satisfactory 29.5%, having improved from 36.5% five years ago. Recent earnings reports highlight strong performance, with second-quarter sales reaching KRW 228.62 million and net income hitting KRW 23,643 million compared to KRW 11,318 million last year.

KOSE:A003850 Debt to Equity as at Sep 2024

