Undiscovered Gems in South Korea to Watch This August 2024
South Korea's market has been experiencing a moderate rise in consumer prices, with a 2.6 percent increase year-on-year in July, driven by both food and non-food products. Amidst these economic conditions, identifying strong small-cap stocks can be crucial for investors looking to capitalize on growth opportunities within this dynamic landscape.
Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In South Korea
Name
Debt To Equity
Revenue Growth
Earnings Growth
Health Rating
Korea Airport ServiceLtd
NA
0.40%
27.17%
★★★★★★
Miwon Chemicals
0.16%
12.04%
14.03%
★★★★★★
NOROO PAINT & COATINGS
17.16%
5.11%
6.31%
★★★★★★
Woori Technology Investment
NA
22.60%
-1.67%
★★★★★★
Oriental Precision & EngineeringLtd
59.19%
3.54%
5.92%
★★★★★★
Kyung Dong Navien
26.97%
11.54%
19.49%
★★★★★★
Hansae Yes24 Holdings
97.82%
2.74%
18.89%
★★★★★☆
KG Chemical
43.62%
33.46%
8.39%
★★★★★☆
Daewon Cable
24.70%
8.50%
62.14%
★★★★★☆
Ubiquoss Holdings
2.69%
9.93%
14.22%
★★★★★☆
Click here to see the full list of 187 stocks from our KRX Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.
Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.
Korea Ratings
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Korea Ratings Co., Ltd., with a market cap of ₩370.70 billion, offers credit rating and business valuation services in South Korea through its subsidiaries.
Operations: Korea Ratings Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its Korean Corporate Evaluation segment (₩56.21 billion) and Incredible segment (₩40.99 billion).
Korea Ratings, a small player in the South Korean financial sector, has shown impressive earnings growth of 25.1% over the past year, far outpacing the industry average of 0.3%. The company is debt-free and trades at 12.1% below its estimated fair value, suggesting potential for appreciation. With high-quality earnings and positive free cash flow reported consistently, Korea Ratings appears to be a robust contender in its niche market.
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of Korea Ratings stock in this health report.
HYUNDAI MOVEX
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: HYUNDAI MOVEX Co., Ltd. operates in the information technology (IT) and logistics system businesses in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩340.17 billion.
Operations: HYUNDAI MOVEX generates revenue primarily from its IT and logistics system businesses. The company incurs costs associated with these operations, impacting its overall profitability.
HYUNDAI MOVEX, a small cap company in South Korea, has shown impressive earnings growth of 53.9% over the past year, significantly outpacing the construction industry average of 5.9%. Trading at 78.4% below its estimated fair value, it appears to be undervalued by market standards. The company's debt to equity ratio has notably improved from 31.6% to 6.1% over five years, indicating better financial health and management efficiency in reducing leverage levels.
Delve into the full analysis health report here for a deeper understanding of HYUNDAI MOVEX.
Gain insights into HYUNDAI MOVEX's historical performance by reviewing our past performance report.
Heung-A ShippingLtd
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Heung-A Shipping Co., Ltd. operates as a marine shipping agency in Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩647.51 billion.
Operations: Heung-A Shipping Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily through its marine shipping services in Korea and internationally. The company has a market cap of ₩647.51 billion.
Heung-A Shipping Ltd. has shown promising signs with a debt to equity ratio dropping from 325.3% to 6.7% over the past five years, indicating improved financial health. The company’s earnings growth of 5.9% last year outpaced the shipping industry's -66%. However, a significant one-off gain of ₩12.3B influenced its recent results, and net income for Q1 2024 was ₩4,428M compared to ₩7,284M a year ago.
Get an in-depth perspective on Heung-A ShippingLtd's performance by reading our health report here.
Evaluate Heung-A ShippingLtd's historical performance by accessing our past performance report.
Turning Ideas Into Actions
Take a closer look at our KRX Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals list of 187 companies by clicking here.
Invested in any of these stocks? Simplify your portfolio management with Simply Wall St and stay ahead with our alerts for any critical updates on your stocks.
Enhance your investing ability with the Simply Wall St app and enjoy free access to essential market intelligence spanning every continent.
Interested In Other Possibilities?
Explore high-performing small cap companies that haven't yet garnered significant analyst attention.
Fuel your portfolio with companies showing strong growth potential, backed by optimistic outlooks both from analysts and management.
Find companies with promising cash flow potential yet trading below their fair value.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include KOSDAQ:A034950 KOSDAQ:A319400 and KOSE:A003280.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com