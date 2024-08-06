Undiscovered Gems in South Korea to Watch This August 2024

Advertisement
South Korea's market has been experiencing a moderate rise in consumer prices, with a 2.6 percent increase year-on-year in July, driven by both food and non-food products. Amidst these economic conditions, identifying strong small-cap stocks can be crucial for investors looking to capitalize on growth opportunities within this dynamic landscape.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In South Korea

Name

Debt To Equity

Revenue Growth

Earnings Growth

Health Rating

Korea Airport ServiceLtd

NA

0.40%

27.17%

★★★★★★

Miwon Chemicals

0.16%

12.04%

14.03%

★★★★★★

NOROO PAINT & COATINGS

17.16%

5.11%

6.31%

★★★★★★

Woori Technology Investment

NA

22.60%

-1.67%

★★★★★★

Oriental Precision & EngineeringLtd

59.19%

3.54%

5.92%

★★★★★★

Kyung Dong Navien

26.97%

11.54%

19.49%

★★★★★★

Hansae Yes24 Holdings

97.82%

2.74%

18.89%

★★★★★☆

KG Chemical

43.62%

33.46%

8.39%

★★★★★☆

Daewon Cable

24.70%

8.50%

62.14%

★★★★★☆

Ubiquoss Holdings

2.69%

9.93%

14.22%

★★★★★☆

Korea Ratings

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Korea Ratings Co., Ltd., with a market cap of ₩370.70 billion, offers credit rating and business valuation services in South Korea through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Korea Ratings Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its Korean Corporate Evaluation segment (₩56.21 billion) and Incredible segment (₩40.99 billion).

Korea Ratings, a small player in the South Korean financial sector, has shown impressive earnings growth of 25.1% over the past year, far outpacing the industry average of 0.3%. The company is debt-free and trades at 12.1% below its estimated fair value, suggesting potential for appreciation. With high-quality earnings and positive free cash flow reported consistently, Korea Ratings appears to be a robust contender in its niche market.

KOSDAQ:A034950 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024
KOSDAQ:A034950 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

HYUNDAI MOVEX

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: HYUNDAI MOVEX Co., Ltd. operates in the information technology (IT) and logistics system businesses in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩340.17 billion.

Operations: HYUNDAI MOVEX generates revenue primarily from its IT and logistics system businesses. The company incurs costs associated with these operations, impacting its overall profitability.

HYUNDAI MOVEX, a small cap company in South Korea, has shown impressive earnings growth of 53.9% over the past year, significantly outpacing the construction industry average of 5.9%. Trading at 78.4% below its estimated fair value, it appears to be undervalued by market standards. The company's debt to equity ratio has notably improved from 31.6% to 6.1% over five years, indicating better financial health and management efficiency in reducing leverage levels.

KOSDAQ:A319400 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024
KOSDAQ:A319400 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Heung-A ShippingLtd

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Heung-A Shipping Co., Ltd. operates as a marine shipping agency in Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩647.51 billion.

Operations: Heung-A Shipping Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily through its marine shipping services in Korea and internationally. The company has a market cap of ₩647.51 billion.

Heung-A Shipping Ltd. has shown promising signs with a debt to equity ratio dropping from 325.3% to 6.7% over the past five years, indicating improved financial health. The company’s earnings growth of 5.9% last year outpaced the shipping industry's -66%. However, a significant one-off gain of ₩12.3B influenced its recent results, and net income for Q1 2024 was ₩4,428M compared to ₩7,284M a year ago.

KOSE:A003280 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024
KOSE:A003280 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

