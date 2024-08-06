Undiscovered Gems in South Korea to Watch This August 2024

South Korea's market has been experiencing a moderate rise in consumer prices, with a 2.6 percent increase year-on-year in July, driven by both food and non-food products. Amidst these economic conditions, identifying strong small-cap stocks can be crucial for investors looking to capitalize on growth opportunities within this dynamic landscape.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In South Korea

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Korea Airport ServiceLtd NA 0.40% 27.17% ★★★★★★ Miwon Chemicals 0.16% 12.04% 14.03% ★★★★★★ NOROO PAINT & COATINGS 17.16% 5.11% 6.31% ★★★★★★ Woori Technology Investment NA 22.60% -1.67% ★★★★★★ Oriental Precision & EngineeringLtd 59.19% 3.54% 5.92% ★★★★★★ Kyung Dong Navien 26.97% 11.54% 19.49% ★★★★★★ Hansae Yes24 Holdings 97.82% 2.74% 18.89% ★★★★★☆ KG Chemical 43.62% 33.46% 8.39% ★★★★★☆ Daewon Cable 24.70% 8.50% 62.14% ★★★★★☆ Ubiquoss Holdings 2.69% 9.93% 14.22% ★★★★★☆

Click here to see the full list of 187 stocks from our KRX Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Korea Ratings Co., Ltd., with a market cap of ₩370.70 billion, offers credit rating and business valuation services in South Korea through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Korea Ratings Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from its Korean Corporate Evaluation segment (₩56.21 billion) and Incredible segment (₩40.99 billion).

Korea Ratings, a small player in the South Korean financial sector, has shown impressive earnings growth of 25.1% over the past year, far outpacing the industry average of 0.3%. The company is debt-free and trades at 12.1% below its estimated fair value, suggesting potential for appreciation. With high-quality earnings and positive free cash flow reported consistently, Korea Ratings appears to be a robust contender in its niche market.

Story continues

KOSDAQ:A034950 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: HYUNDAI MOVEX Co., Ltd. operates in the information technology (IT) and logistics system businesses in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩340.17 billion.

Operations: HYUNDAI MOVEX generates revenue primarily from its IT and logistics system businesses. The company incurs costs associated with these operations, impacting its overall profitability.

HYUNDAI MOVEX, a small cap company in South Korea, has shown impressive earnings growth of 53.9% over the past year, significantly outpacing the construction industry average of 5.9%. Trading at 78.4% below its estimated fair value, it appears to be undervalued by market standards. The company's debt to equity ratio has notably improved from 31.6% to 6.1% over five years, indicating better financial health and management efficiency in reducing leverage levels.

KOSDAQ:A319400 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Heung-A Shipping Co., Ltd. operates as a marine shipping agency in Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩647.51 billion.

Operations: Heung-A Shipping Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily through its marine shipping services in Korea and internationally. The company has a market cap of ₩647.51 billion.

Heung-A Shipping Ltd. has shown promising signs with a debt to equity ratio dropping from 325.3% to 6.7% over the past five years, indicating improved financial health. The company’s earnings growth of 5.9% last year outpaced the shipping industry's -66%. However, a significant one-off gain of ₩12.3B influenced its recent results, and net income for Q1 2024 was ₩4,428M compared to ₩7,284M a year ago.

KOSE:A003280 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

Take a closer look at our KRX Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals list of 187 companies by clicking here.

Invested in any of these stocks? Simplify your portfolio management with Simply Wall St and stay ahead with our alerts for any critical updates on your stocks.

Enhance your investing ability with the Simply Wall St app and enjoy free access to essential market intelligence spanning every continent.

Interested In Other Possibilities?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include KOSDAQ:A034950 KOSDAQ:A319400 and KOSE:A003280.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com