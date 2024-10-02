Undiscovered Gems in South Korea for October 2024

The South Korean stock market has experienced a downturn, with the KOSPI index stumbling almost 3 percent over two sessions and closing at 2,593.27 amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. As investors navigate this volatile landscape, identifying robust small-cap stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential becomes crucial for building resilient portfolios.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In South Korea

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Samyang 49.49% 6.68% 23.96% ★★★★★★ Korea Cast Iron Pipe Ind NA 1.97% 8.84% ★★★★★★ NOROO PAINT & COATINGS 13.99% 5.04% 7.74% ★★★★★★ Korea Ratings NA 1.13% 0.54% ★★★★★★ Kyung Dong Navien 22.40% 11.19% 18.84% ★★★★★★ ONEJOON 10.13% 35.30% -5.78% ★★★★★☆ ASIA Holdings 34.98% 8.43% 16.17% ★★★★★☆ Oriental Precision & EngineeringLtd 54.53% 3.14% 0.80% ★★★★★☆ Itcen 64.57% 14.33% -24.39% ★★★★★☆ THINKWARE 36.75% 21.25% 22.92% ★★★★☆☆

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Young Poong Precision Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells chemical process pumps in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩398.48 billion.

Operations: Young Poong Precision generates revenue primarily from the sale of chemical process pumps. The company's cost structure and profit margins are influenced by material costs, labor expenses, and manufacturing overheads.

Young Poong Precision, trading at 76% below its estimated fair value, has seen earnings grow by 10.1% over the past year, outpacing the Machinery industry’s 5.4%. Despite a highly volatile share price in recent months, the company remains debt-free and boasts high-quality earnings. Recently, Korea Corporate Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. offered approximately ₩170 billion (US$127 million) to acquire a 43.43% stake in Young Poong Precision with completion expected on October 4, 2024.

KOSDAQ:A036560 Debt to Equity as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Taesung Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells PCB automation equipment in South Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩699.74 billion.

Operations: Taesung Ltd. generates revenue primarily from manufacturing and selling PCB automation equipment, amounting to ₩45.68 billion. The company's cost structure and profitability metrics are not detailed in the provided data.

Taesung Ltd. has shown remarkable earnings growth of 1482.3% over the past year, significantly outperforming the Semiconductor industry's -10%. The company's debt management is commendable with a net debt to equity ratio of 4.2%, which is considered satisfactory. Additionally, Taesung's interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 17.5x coverage, reflecting strong financial health. Despite this, shareholders experienced dilution in the past year and the stock price has been highly volatile over the last three months.

KOSDAQ:A323280 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: KCTech Co., Ltd. manufactures and distributes semiconductor systems, display systems, and electronic materials in South Korea, with a market cap of ₩743.71 billion.

Operations: KCTech generates revenue through the sale of semiconductor systems, display systems, and electronic materials.

KCTech, a small yet promising player in South Korea's semiconductor industry, is set to grow earnings by 24.6% annually despite a recent -1.5% earnings dip. The company has no debt and boasts high-quality past earnings, making it financially robust. Recent buyback programs worth up to KRW 10 billion aim to enhance shareholder value and stabilize stock prices. With positive free cash flow and no interest payment concerns, KCTech seems well-positioned for future growth.

KOSE:A281820 Debt to Equity as at Oct 2024

Next Steps

