Undiscovered Gems in South Korea for August 2024

Over the last 7 days, the South Korean market has remained flat, though it is up 3.4% over the past year with earnings forecast to grow by 29% annually. In this environment, identifying stocks with strong growth potential and solid fundamentals can be particularly rewarding for investors seeking undiscovered gems.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In South Korea

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Korea Cast Iron Pipe Ind NA 2.58% 14.14% ★★★★★★ Miwon Chemicals 0.16% 12.04% 14.03% ★★★★★★ ASIA Holdings 34.13% 8.28% 15.67% ★★★★★★ Woori Technology Investment NA 22.60% -1.67% ★★★★★★ Kyung Dong Navien 26.97% 11.54% 19.49% ★★★★★★ Kyungdong Invest 8.15% 3.08% 15.07% ★★★★★★ BIO-FD&CLtd 2.01% 8.27% 22.82% ★★★★★★ Daewon Cable 24.70% 8.50% 62.14% ★★★★★☆ Ubiquoss Holdings 2.69% 9.93% 14.22% ★★★★★☆ EASY BIOInc 188.46% 15.71% 55.75% ★★★★☆☆

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: HB SOLUTION Co., Ltd. develops and supplies analytical solutions for semiconductors, flat panel displays, and electronic materials worldwide, with a market cap of ₩391.89 billion.

Operations: HB SOLUTION generates revenue primarily from its analytical solutions for semiconductors, flat panel displays, and electronic materials. The company has a market cap of ₩391.89 billion.

HB Solution, a small cap player in South Korea's tech sector, has shown promising financial metrics. Its debt to equity ratio improved significantly from 55.4% to 4.6% over the past five years, indicating stronger financial health. The company’s earnings growth of 102.1% last year outpaced the semiconductor industry's -23.3%, suggesting robust performance despite industry challenges. Additionally, its price-to-earnings ratio stands at an attractive 4.3x compared to the KR market average of 12.2x.

KOSDAQ:A297890 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Heung-A Shipping Co., Ltd. operates as a marine shipping agency in Korea and internationally, with a market cap of ₩580.24 billion.

Operations: Heung-A Shipping Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily through its marine shipping services in Korea and internationally. The company has a market cap of ₩580.24 billion.

Heung-A Shipping Ltd. has shown resilience with a 5.9% earnings growth over the past year, outpacing the shipping industry's -66%. The company reported first-quarter sales of ₩43.52B and net income of ₩4.43B, down from ₩7.28B a year ago, partly due to a large one-off gain of ₩12.3B impacting recent results. With more cash than total debt and positive free cash flow, Heung-A appears financially robust despite some fluctuations in earnings per share (₩18 vs ₩30).

KOSE:A003280 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Hanil Cement Co., Ltd. produces and sells cements, ready-mixed concretes, and admixtures, with a market cap of ₩1.01 trillion.

Operations: Hanil Cement generates revenue primarily from its Cement Sector (₩917.01 billion), Ready-Mixed Concrete Sector (₩294.82 billion), and Remital Sector (₩493.88 billion).

Hanil Cement, a small cap player in South Korea, has shown impressive earnings growth of 90.7% over the past year, outperforming the Basic Materials industry average of 20%. The company repurchased shares in 2024 and trades at 70.2% below its estimated fair value. With a net debt to equity ratio of 20.8%, Hanil Cement's debt level is satisfactory, and its EBIT covers interest payments by 14.5 times.

KOSE:A300720 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Where To Now?

