Undiscovered Gems: Promising Stocks to Watch in January 2025

As global markets navigate a mixed landscape marked by fluctuating consumer confidence and shifting economic indicators, small-cap stocks continue to draw interest for their potential resilience and growth opportunities. In this environment, identifying promising stocks often involves looking for companies with strong fundamentals and innovative strategies that can thrive despite broader market uncertainties.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Central Forest Group NA 6.85% 15.11% ★★★★★★ Philippine Savings Bank NA 5.49% 20.73% ★★★★★★ COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) NA -3.84% 16.33% ★★★★★★ Ovostar Union 0.01% 10.19% 49.85% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ BSP Financial Group 7.53% 7.31% 4.10% ★★★★★☆ Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings 14.22% -1.39% -14.93% ★★★★★☆ Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) 213.15% 18.58% 29.63% ★★★★☆☆ A2B Australia 15.83% -7.78% 25.44% ★★★★☆☆ Time Interconnect Technology 212.50% 18.13% 93.08% ★★★★☆☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Momentum Group AB (publ) provides industrial components and services to the industrial sector, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK8.79 billion.

Operations: Momentum Group AB (publ) generates revenue through supplying industrial components and services, with total revenue of SEK2.81 billion after adjustments.

Momentum Group, a dynamic player in the market, has been making waves with its recent performance. Over the past year, earnings grew by 14.5%, outpacing the Trade Distributors industry average of -2.1%. The company reported a net income of SEK 52 million for Q3 2024, up from SEK 42 million a year ago, with basic earnings per share increasing to SEK 1.05 from SEK 0.85. Despite having a high net debt to equity ratio of 44.9%, its interest payments are well covered by EBIT at an impressive 8.9 times coverage, showcasing financial resilience and potential for future growth amidst industry challenges.

OM:MMGR B Debt to Equity as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Techno Ryowa Ltd. specializes in the design, construction, and maintenance of environmental control systems primarily in Japan, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥58.47 billion.