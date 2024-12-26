Undiscovered Gems Promising Stocks To Watch In December 2024

As global markets navigate a period of uncertainty marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political tensions, small-cap stocks have been particularly impacted, with indices like the S&P 600 experiencing notable declines. Amid these challenges, discerning investors are on the lookout for undiscovered gems—stocks that demonstrate resilience and potential for growth despite broader market volatility.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Central Forest Group NA 6.85% 15.11% ★★★★★★ Ovostar Union 0.01% 10.19% 49.85% ★★★★★★ Standard Bank 0.13% 27.78% 30.36% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ PBA Holdings Bhd 1.86% 7.41% 40.17% ★★★★★☆ First National Bank of Botswana 24.77% 10.64% 15.30% ★★★★★☆ Pure Cycle 5.31% -4.44% -5.74% ★★★★★☆ A2B Australia 15.83% -7.78% 25.44% ★★★★☆☆ DIRTT Environmental Solutions 58.73% -5.34% -5.43% ★★★★☆☆ Krom Bank Indonesia NA 40.04% 35.44% ★★★★☆☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento, S.A.B. operates as a leading entertainment company in Latin America, with a market cap of approximately MX$15.38 billion.

Operations: CIE generates revenue primarily from special events, totaling MX$4.88 billion, complemented by other businesses contributing MX$312.22 million.

Corporación Interamericana de Entretenimiento, known for its niche in the entertainment sector, reported third-quarter sales of MX$383 million, slightly up from last year. Despite a dip in quarterly net income to MX$117 million, nine-month figures show net income soaring to MX$528 million. The company's earnings growth of 21% outpaces the industry average and reflects high-quality past earnings. With a debt-to-equity ratio dropping from 57% to just 0.1% over five years and cash exceeding total debt, financial stability seems solid. A price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4x suggests good value compared to the broader market's 11.7x benchmark.

BMV:CIE B Debt to Equity as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Shofu Inc. is a global manufacturer and seller of dental materials and equipment with a market cap of ¥77.81 billion.