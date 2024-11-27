Simply Wall St.

Undiscovered Gems with Promising Potential for November 2024

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
4 min read

As global markets approach record highs with broad-based gains, smaller-cap indexes have notably outperformed large-caps, signaling a renewed interest in these often-overlooked segments. In this dynamic environment, identifying stocks with solid fundamentals and growth potential can be particularly rewarding for investors seeking to uncover undiscovered gems.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals

Name

Debt To Equity

Revenue Growth

Earnings Growth

Health Rating

Mobile Telecommunications

NA

4.98%

0.14%

★★★★★★

Impellam Group

31.12%

-5.43%

-6.86%

★★★★★★

Ovostar Union

0.01%

10.19%

49.85%

★★★★★★

Tianyun International Holdings

10.09%

-5.59%

-9.92%

★★★★★★

Arab Insurance Group (B.S.C.)

NA

-59.20%

20.33%

★★★★★☆

Thai Energy Storage Technology

9.49%

-1.42%

1.73%

★★★★★☆

Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)

213.15%

18.58%

29.63%

★★★★☆☆

BOSQAR d.d

94.35%

39.99%

23.94%

★★★★☆☆

Wilson

64.79%

30.09%

68.29%

★★★★☆☆

A2B Australia

15.83%

-7.78%

25.44%

★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 4639 stocks from our Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

MREIT

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: MREIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust with a market capitalization of approximately ₱49.43 billion, focusing on property leasing operations.

Operations: MREIT generates revenue primarily through the lease of its buildings, amounting to approximately ₱3.21 billion.

MREIT, a smaller player in the real estate investment trust sector, has shown remarkable earnings growth of 2274% over the past year, outpacing its industry. Despite a significant one-off loss of ₱2.7 billion affecting recent results, MREIT remains free cash flow positive with a satisfactory net debt to equity ratio of 11.5%. Interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 13 times coverage. Recent reports show stable net income for nine months ending September 2024 at ₱2.19 billion compared to last year's ₱2.18 billion, alongside consistent earnings per share from continuing operations at ₱0.78.

PSE:MREIT Debt to Equity as at Nov 2024
PSE:MREIT Debt to Equity as at Nov 2024

Lontium Semiconductor

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Lontium Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in China with a market capitalization of CN¥5.95 billion.

Operations: Lontium Semiconductor generates revenue primarily from the sale of semiconductor products in China. The company has a market capitalization of CN¥5.95 billion, indicating its valuation in the financial markets.

and

Recommended Stories