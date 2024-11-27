Undiscovered Gems with Promising Potential for November 2024

As global markets approach record highs with broad-based gains, smaller-cap indexes have notably outperformed large-caps, signaling a renewed interest in these often-overlooked segments. In this dynamic environment, identifying stocks with solid fundamentals and growth potential can be particularly rewarding for investors seeking to uncover undiscovered gems.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Mobile Telecommunications NA 4.98% 0.14% ★★★★★★ Impellam Group 31.12% -5.43% -6.86% ★★★★★★ Ovostar Union 0.01% 10.19% 49.85% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ Arab Insurance Group (B.S.C.) NA -59.20% 20.33% ★★★★★☆ Thai Energy Storage Technology 9.49% -1.42% 1.73% ★★★★★☆ Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) 213.15% 18.58% 29.63% ★★★★☆☆ BOSQAR d.d 94.35% 39.99% 23.94% ★★★★☆☆ Wilson 64.79% 30.09% 68.29% ★★★★☆☆ A2B Australia 15.83% -7.78% 25.44% ★★★★☆☆

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Overview: MREIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust with a market capitalization of approximately ₱49.43 billion, focusing on property leasing operations.

Operations: MREIT generates revenue primarily through the lease of its buildings, amounting to approximately ₱3.21 billion.

MREIT, a smaller player in the real estate investment trust sector, has shown remarkable earnings growth of 2274% over the past year, outpacing its industry. Despite a significant one-off loss of ₱2.7 billion affecting recent results, MREIT remains free cash flow positive with a satisfactory net debt to equity ratio of 11.5%. Interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 13 times coverage. Recent reports show stable net income for nine months ending September 2024 at ₱2.19 billion compared to last year's ₱2.18 billion, alongside consistent earnings per share from continuing operations at ₱0.78.

Overview: Lontium Semiconductor Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in China with a market capitalization of CN¥5.95 billion.

Lontium Semiconductor generates revenue primarily from the sale of semiconductor products in China.