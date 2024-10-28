Undiscovered Gems In Japan To Watch This October 2024

Amid recent declines in Japan's stock markets, with the Nikkei 225 and TOPIX Index both experiencing losses due to election uncertainties and inflationary pressures, investors are increasingly looking towards small-cap opportunities that might offer resilience in a fluctuating market. As we explore these undiscovered gems, it is crucial to consider companies with robust fundamentals and potential for growth despite broader economic challenges.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Japan

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Tokyo Tekko 10.81% 7.30% 7.30% ★★★★★★ Central Forest Group NA 7.05% 14.29% ★★★★★★ Nippon Denko 18.00% 4.31% 48.41% ★★★★★★ Ad-Sol Nissin NA 4.02% 7.90% ★★★★★★ Otec 9.81% 2.32% -1.39% ★★★★★★ HeadwatersLtd NA 19.26% 23.89% ★★★★★★ Kappa Create 74.42% -0.45% 3.62% ★★★★★☆ Yukiguni Maitake 170.63% -6.51% -39.66% ★★★★☆☆ Nippon Sharyo 61.34% -1.68% -17.07% ★★★★☆☆ Hakuto 56.93% 8.02% 27.72% ★★★★☆☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: DyDo Group Holdings, Inc. is a company engaged in the production and distribution of beverages across Japan, Turkey, Malaysia, Russia, and China with a market capitalization of approximately ¥95.68 billion.

Operations: DyDo Group Holdings generates revenue primarily from its Domestic Beverages segment, contributing ¥152.38 billion, and the Overseas Beverage Business, which adds ¥42.74 billion. The Food Business and Pharmaceutical Business segments also contribute ¥20.96 billion and ¥13.45 billion, respectively.

DyDo Group Holdings, a notable player in Japan's beverage industry, experienced an impressive 158% earnings growth last year, outpacing the broader food sector's 26%. Despite a debt-to-equity ratio increase from 34.4% to 35.8% over five years, the company has more cash than total debt, ensuring financial stability. A ¥5.1 billion one-off gain impacted recent results significantly. However, future earnings are expected to decrease by an average of 23.5% annually over the next three years. Recent sales volumes hovered around 92-93%, and dividends were halved to ¥15 per share compared to last year’s payout.

TSE:2590 Debt to Equity as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Kanadevia Corporation designs, constructs, and manufactures energy-from-waste plants, desalination plants, and water and sewage treatment plants both in Japan and internationally with a market cap of ¥174.92 billion.