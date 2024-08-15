Undiscovered Gems in Japan Top Stocks to Watch This August 2024

Japan's stock markets have experienced significant volatility recently, driven by a rebounding yen and the Bank of Japan's hawkish turn. Despite these fluctuations, the Nikkei 225 Index and TOPIX Index managed to recoup much of their losses by week's end. In this dynamic environment, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential can be particularly rewarding. Here are three undiscovered gems in Japan that are worth watching this August 2024.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Japan

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Nihon Parkerizing 0.31% 0.86% 4.40% ★★★★★★ Soliton Systems K.K 0.58% 5.04% 16.76% ★★★★★★ Kanda HoldingsLtd 30.47% 4.35% 18.02% ★★★★★★ Kondotec 11.75% 6.85% 2.62% ★★★★★☆ Techno Ryowa 1.77% 2.06% 5.32% ★★★★★☆ Marusan Securities 5.33% 1.01% 10.00% ★★★★★☆ Dear LifeLtd 114.72% 18.20% 17.66% ★★★★★☆ MIRARTH HOLDINGSInc 266.33% 3.00% -2.40% ★★★★☆☆ Toyo Kanetsu K.K 47.92% 2.34% 15.44% ★★★★☆☆ FDK 89.57% -0.88% 25.34% ★★★★☆☆

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co., Ltd. manufactures and markets fiber and textile chemicals, microcapsules, various surfactants, and high polymer-based products in Japan and Indonesia with a market cap of ¥53.56 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue streams primarily derive from the sale of fiber and textile chemicals, microcapsules, various surfactants, and high polymer-based products in Japan and Indonesia. The net profit margin for the latest fiscal year stands at 8.75%.

Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Ltd. has shown impressive growth, with earnings up 16.1% over the past year, outpacing the Chemicals industry’s 9.9%. Trading at 66.8% below its estimated fair value, it represents a significant opportunity for investors. The company is debt-free and has been for five years, indicating strong financial health and stability. With high-quality earnings reported consistently, Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku stands out as a promising investment in Japan's market.

TSE:4365 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: PIOLAX, Inc. designs, develops, produces, and sells various parts and products for automotive, medical, consumer, and security industries globally with a market cap of ¥81.33 billion.

Operations: PIOLAX generates revenue primarily from two segments: Automobile-Related products contributing ¥59.80 billion and Medical Equipment generating ¥4.75 billion. The company operates in Japan, the rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

PIOLAX, a small player in Japan's auto components sector, has shown an 18.9% earnings growth over the past year, though this lags behind the industry's 29.6%. The company remains debt-free, eliminating concerns about interest coverage and highlighting financial prudence. Despite shareholders experiencing dilution in the past year, PIOLAX is forecasted to grow earnings by 2.99% annually and boasts high-quality earnings. Their free cash flow stands positive, reinforcing their stable financial footing amidst industry competition.

TSE:5988 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Senshu Electric Co., Ltd. trades in various cables, wires, and materials related to electrical construction work in Japan with a market cap of ¥85.78 billion.

Operations: Senshu Electric Co., Ltd. generates revenue primarily from the sale of cables, wires, and electrical construction materials. The company's net profit margin is 3.45%.

Senshu Electric Ltd., a small cap Japanese company, has shown impressive growth with earnings increasing by 13.5% over the past year, outpacing the Trade Distributors industry’s 6.5%. The firm’s debt to equity ratio rose from 0.3% to 1.5% in five years, indicating increased leverage but remains manageable as it holds more cash than total debt. Recently, Senshu repurchased 60,100 shares for ¥315 million and announced a dividend increase to ¥65 per share for Q2 of FY2024.

TSE:9824 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

