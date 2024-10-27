Undiscovered Gems in Japan to Explore This October 2024

Amidst the backdrop of Japan's stock markets losing ground, with the Nikkei 225 Index and TOPIX Index both experiencing declines due to election uncertainties, investors are increasingly looking toward small-cap opportunities that may offer unique growth potential. In this environment, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and innovative business models can be key to uncovering undiscovered gems in Japan's market.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Japan

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Toho 69.52% 2.84% 55.65% ★★★★★★ QuickLtd 0.73% 9.61% 14.56% ★★★★★★ Intelligent Wave NA 6.92% 15.18% ★★★★★★ AOKI Holdings 28.27% 0.91% 37.15% ★★★★★★ Ohashi Technica NA 1.57% -20.55% ★★★★★★ Icom NA 4.68% 14.92% ★★★★★★ NPR-Riken 15.31% 10.00% 44.55% ★★★★★☆ Pharma Foods International 145.80% 30.07% 22.61% ★★★★★☆ MIRARTH HOLDINGSInc 266.33% 3.00% -2.40% ★★★★☆☆ FDK 89.57% -0.88% 25.34% ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production, marketing, and sale of medical products, medical devices, and agrochemicals both domestically in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥147.69 billion.

Operations: Kaken Pharmaceutical generates revenue primarily through the sale of medical products, medical devices, and agrochemicals. The company's cost structure includes production and marketing expenses related to these segments. Notably, its net profit margin has shown variability over recent periods.

Kaken Pharmaceutical, a smaller player in Japan's pharmaceutical sector, reported first-quarter sales of ¥18.25 billion and net income of ¥1.75 billion, with earnings per share at ¥46.32. Despite its size, the company has demonstrated robust earnings growth of 44.1% over the past year, outpacing the broader industry growth rate of 16.2%. It also boasts high-quality past earnings and a reduced debt-to-equity ratio from 3.2 to 2.7 over five years, indicating strong financial management. However, future forecasts suggest an average annual earnings decline of 44.6% over the next three years, which may pose challenges ahead.

Overview: Hosiden Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sale of electronic components both domestically and internationally, with a market capitalization of ¥114.39 billion.