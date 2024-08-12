Undiscovered Gems in Japan August 2024

Japan’s stock markets have recently experienced significant volatility, driven by a rebounding yen and concerns over global economic growth. Despite these fluctuations, the Nikkei 225 Index and the broader TOPIX Index managed to recoup much of their losses by the end of last week. In such an environment, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and unique growth potential becomes crucial for investors seeking stability and long-term gains.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Japan

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Toukei Computer NA 5.46% 12.14% ★★★★★★ Nice 71.69% -1.98% 36.48% ★★★★★★ Totech 16.86% 5.13% 11.52% ★★★★★★ Icom NA 4.02% 13.06% ★★★★★★ Ad-Sol Nissin NA 4.02% 7.90% ★★★★★★ Otec 9.81% 2.32% -1.39% ★★★★★★ Techno Smart NA 5.05% -2.17% ★★★★★★ Toho 82.16% 1.83% 47.38% ★★★★★☆ Kondotec 12.01% 6.76% 0.32% ★★★★★☆ AJIS 0.69% 0.07% -12.44% ★★★★★☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Integral Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, turnarounds, leveraged buyouts, mezzanine, and other minority investments with a market cap of ¥116.44 billion.

Operations: Integral generates revenue through management buyouts, turnarounds, leveraged buyouts, and mezzanine investments. The company has a market cap of ¥116.44 billion.

Integral's recent performance highlights its rapid earnings growth of 146% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Capital Markets industry average of 30%. The company's interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 173 times coverage, indicating strong financial health. Additionally, Integral has more cash than total debt and remains free cash flow positive. Recent news includes a projected revenue boost of approximately ¥5.1 billion and profit increase by ¥3.4 billion for fiscal year-end due to carried interest distribution from affiliated funds.

TSE:5842 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric and engine-powered forklifts, transportation robots, automated warehouses, electric vehicles, monorails, and LAN and other logistics equipment in Japan with a market cap of ¥126.79 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from the sale of forklifts, transportation robots, automated warehouses, electric vehicles, monorails, and logistics equipment. The market cap stands at ¥126.79 billion.

Mitsubishi Logisnext, a notable player in the machinery sector, has shown impressive earnings growth of 90.5% over the past year, significantly outpacing the industry average of 13.2%. The company’s net debt to equity ratio stands at a high 112.9%, though it has reduced from 257.7% over five years, indicating improved financial management. Recently, Mitsubishi repurchased 120,700 shares for ¥192 million as part of its buyback program aimed at granting restricted stock to directors and other key personnel.

TSE:7105 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited offers general leasing services both in Japan and internationally, with a market cap of ¥275.43 billion.

Operations: Mizuho Leasing generates revenue through its general leasing services both domestically and internationally. The company's cost structure includes operating expenses directly tied to its leasing activities, impacting its net profit margin, which stands at 4.56%.

Mizuho Leasing Company has seen notable developments recently, with earnings growth of 40.7% over the past year, surpassing the industry average of 18.3%. The company's net debt to equity ratio stands at a high 729.9%, though interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 19.5x coverage. Despite shareholder dilution in the past year, Mizuho Leasing is trading at approximately 41.8% below its estimated fair value, indicating potential undervaluation for investors seeking opportunities in Japan's financial sector.

TSE:8425 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Summing It All Up

