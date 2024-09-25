Undiscovered Gems in India to Watch This September 2024

In the last week, the Indian market has stayed flat, although it is up 44% over the past year and earnings are expected to grow by 17% per annum over the next few years. In this context, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential can be particularly rewarding for investors looking to capitalize on these favorable conditions.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In India

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients 7.27% 11.00% 4.02% ★★★★★★ Yuken India 27.96% 12.35% -44.41% ★★★★★★ NGL Fine-Chem 12.95% 15.22% 8.68% ★★★★★★ TCPL Packaging 95.84% 15.51% 31.89% ★★★★★☆ S J Logistics (India) 11.71% 90.19% 60.29% ★★★★★☆ Nibe 39.26% 80.75% 84.69% ★★★★★☆ KP Green Engineering 13.73% 47.44% 61.28% ★★★★★☆ Kalyani Investment NA 20.74% 6.35% ★★★★★☆ Sanstar 50.30% -8.41% 48.59% ★★★★☆☆ SG Mart 16.77% 98.09% 96.54% ★★★★☆☆

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Godawari Power & Ispat Limited, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in iron ore mining in India and has a market cap of ₹134.62 billion.

Operations: GPIL generates revenue primarily through iron ore mining activities. The company's net profit margin has shown significant fluctuations, with recent figures at 20.45%.

Godawari Power & Ispat (GPIL) has shown impressive financial health, with a debt-to-equity ratio plummeting from 141.1% to 1.1% over five years, and earnings growth of 42.1% in the past year outpacing the industry average of 17.8%. Trading at a P/E ratio of 13.6x, it's undervalued compared to the Indian market's 34.3x. Recent events include a special dividend announcement and approval for expanding its pellet plant capacity by an additional two million tons.

NSEI:GPIL Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: JSW Holdings Limited, a non-banking financial company, primarily engages in investing and financing activities in India and has a market cap of ₹100.65 billion.

Operations: JSW Holdings generates revenue primarily from its investing and financing activities, amounting to ₹1.71 billion.

JSW Holdings, a debt-free company for the past five years, reported earnings growth of INR 525.81 million in Q1 2024, significantly up from INR 243.57 million last year. Despite experiencing a negative earnings growth of -47.5% over the past year compared to the Capital Markets industry average of 63.2%, it remains profitable with high-quality earnings and positive free cash flow at INR 912.92 million as of September 2023. Recently added to the S&P Global BMI Index, JSW Holdings continues to attract attention in financial circles.

NSEI:JSWHL Debt to Equity as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. manufactures and sells pressure die casting dies, jigs, fixtures, and die casting components primarily for the two and three-wheeler industry in India with a market cap of ₹141.63 billion.

Operations: Maharashtra Scooters Ltd. generates revenue primarily from investments (₹2.14 billion) and manufacturing activities (₹108.10 million).

Maharashtra Scooters has shown consistent growth with earnings increasing 19.3% annually over the past five years. Despite not outperforming the Capital Markets industry last year, its debt-free status for five years and high-quality earnings highlight its financial stability. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹110 per share, reflecting strong shareholder returns. Recent board changes include the resignation of Anish Amin and new appointments like Jasmine Arish Chaney, indicating a dynamic leadership team.

NSEI:MAHSCOOTER Debt to Equity as at Sep 2024

