Undiscovered Gems in India to Watch This September 2024

Over the last 7 days, the Indian market has dropped 1.2%, driven by a decline of 4.5%, yet it has risen by an impressive 38% over the past year with earnings forecast to grow by 17% annually. In light of these dynamic conditions, identifying stocks with strong growth potential and solid fundamentals can be particularly rewarding for investors looking to capitalize on India's evolving market landscape.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In India

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Wealth First Portfolio Managers NA -47.95% 40.47% ★★★★★★ Bharat Rasayan 8.15% 0.10% -7.93% ★★★★★★ Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works 35.48% 42.61% 42.95% ★★★★★★ Force Motors 23.24% 21.52% 44.24% ★★★★★☆ Gallantt Ispat 18.85% 37.56% 37.26% ★★★★★☆ Master Trust 37.05% 27.64% 41.99% ★★★★★☆ Ingersoll-Rand (India) 1.05% 14.88% 27.54% ★★★★★☆ Genesys International 12.13% 15.75% 36.33% ★★★★★☆ KP Green Engineering 13.73% 47.60% 61.28% ★★★★★☆ Monarch Networth Capital 32.66% 31.02% 50.24% ★★★★☆☆

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Overview: Alpex Solar Limited manufactures and sells power photovoltaic (PV) modules and solar systems in India, with a market cap of ₹21.79 billion.

Operations: Alpex Solar generates revenue primarily from its solar panel manufacturing, trading, and application segment, amounting to ₹4.04 billion. Another minor revenue stream comes from the import and trading of circular knitting needles and other items, contributing ₹81.77 million.

Alpex Solar's earnings surged by 601.7% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Semiconductor industry's 143.8%. With a Price-To-Earnings ratio of 82x, it appears undervalued compared to the industry average of 146.6x. The company has more cash than total debt and its EBIT covers interest payments by 5.5 times, indicating strong financial health. Recently, Gaurav Bector was appointed as Global Head of EPC, bringing extensive cross-functional experience from top multinationals like Siemens and ABB Ltd.

Overview: Marksans Pharma Limited, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical formulations across various international markets including the United States, North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand; it has a market cap of ₹119.45 billion.

Operations: Marksans Pharma generates revenue primarily from its pharmaceutical segment, which reported earnings of ₹22.68 billion. The company has a market cap of ₹119.45 billion.

Marksans Pharma, a noteworthy player in the pharmaceuticals sector, has shown robust performance with earnings growing 21.7% over the past year, outpacing the industry’s 19.2%. The company reported Q1 2025 net income of ₹887.52 million compared to ₹686.58 million last year and basic earnings per share rising to ₹1.96 from ₹1.52 previously. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.8x below the industry average of 43x and debt reduced from 19.9% to 11.7% over five years, Marksans is trading at good value while exploring M&A opportunities for European market expansion following successful USFDA inspection closure in Goa facility.

Overview: Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited manufactures and sells automotive components in India, with a market cap of ₹103.42 billion.

Operations: Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited generates revenue primarily from the sale of automotive components, amounting to ₹32.10 billion.

Shriram Pistons & Rings has shown impressive earnings growth of 33.7% over the past year, outpacing the Auto Components industry’s 20.1%. The company’s debt to equity ratio increased from 12.2% to 24.1% in five years, yet it holds more cash than total debt, indicating financial robustness. Trading at a P/E ratio of 22.7x, below the Indian market average of 34.3x, it offers good value relative to peers and industry standards

