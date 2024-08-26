Undiscovered Gems In India To Watch This August 2024

The Indian market is up 1.8% over the last week and has climbed 46% in the past year, with earnings forecast to grow by 17% annually. In such a thriving environment, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential can be particularly rewarding.

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients 7.27% 11.00% 4.02% ★★★★★★ NGL Fine-Chem 12.95% 15.22% 8.68% ★★★★★★ Bharat Rasayan 8.15% 0.10% -7.93% ★★★★★★ Bengal & Assam 4.48% 1.54% 51.11% ★★★★★☆ Force Motors 23.24% 21.52% 44.24% ★★★★★☆ Gallantt Ispat 18.85% 37.56% 37.26% ★★★★★☆ Nibe 39.26% 80.75% 84.68% ★★★★★☆ BLS E-Services 1.67% 15.04% 51.58% ★★★★★☆ Kalyani Investment NA 20.74% 6.35% ★★★★★☆ SG Mart 16.77% 98.09% 96.54% ★★★★☆☆

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Overview: IIFL Securities Limited offers capital market services in the primary and secondary markets in India, with a market cap of ₹85.13 billion.

Operations: IIFL Securities Limited generates revenue primarily from capital market activities (₹20.25 billion), with additional income from facilities and ancillary services (₹375.25 million) and insurance broking and ancillary services (₹2.77 billion).

IIFL Securities, a notable player in India's capital markets, has seen its earnings soar by 120.4% over the past year, outpacing the industry growth of 63.6%. The company reported Q1 revenue of INR 6.44 billion and net income of INR 1.82 billion, showcasing robust performance with basic EPS at INR 5.94 compared to last year's INR 2.45. Despite a volatile share price recently and a penalty from SEBI for regulatory lapses, IIFL's P/E ratio stands attractively low at 13.7x against the market's 33.9x while its debt-to-equity ratio has improved significantly from five years ago (117% to now around half).

Overview: Netweb Technologies India Limited designs, manufactures, and sells high-end computing solutions (HCS) in India and has a market cap of ₹142.35 billion.

Operations: Netweb Technologies India Limited generates revenue primarily from the manufacturing and sale of computer servers, amounting to ₹8.14 billion.

Netweb Technologies India has demonstrated impressive financial health, with earnings growing 85.8% over the past year and surpassing the tech industry’s 11%. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio improved significantly from 108% to 2.3% in five years, reflecting strong balance sheet management. Recent quarterly results showed revenue at INR 1,532 million and net income of INR 154 million. Additionally, Netweb's interest payments are well covered by EBIT (17.7x), indicating robust operational efficiency.

Overview: Raymond Limited operates as a textile, lifestyle, and branded apparel company in India and internationally with a market cap of ₹137.25 billion.

Operations: Raymond Limited generates revenue primarily from real estate and property development (₹18.47 billion), auto components (₹4.42 billion), and tools & hardware (₹4.09 billion). The financial data excludes inter-segment adjustments and other segments for clarity.

Raymond, a notable player in India's textile and apparel sector, has shown impressive growth with earnings increasing 60.1% annually over the past five years. The company's net debt to equity ratio stands at 55.5%, which is high, but interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 3.7x coverage. Recent developments include significant insider selling over the last three months and a forecasted revenue growth of 11.46% per year despite expected earnings decline of 12.8% annually for the next three years.

