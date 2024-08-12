Undiscovered Gems in Hong Kong to Watch This August 2024

As global markets navigate a wave of volatility and economic uncertainty, the Hong Kong stock market has shown resilience, with the Hang Seng Index gaining 0.85% recently. In this environment, identifying promising small-cap stocks can be particularly rewarding for investors seeking growth opportunities. A good stock in these conditions often exhibits strong fundamentals, potential for growth despite broader market fluctuations, and resilience to economic shifts—qualities that make them undiscovered gems worth watching this August 2024.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Hong Kong

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating S.A.S. Dragon Holdings 37.35% 4.13% 12.06% ★★★★★★ China Leon Inspection Holding 17.06% 24.06% 27.08% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ JiaXing Gas Group 17.72% 26.04% 22.07% ★★★★★☆ Xin Point Holdings 2.03% 9.80% 15.04% ★★★★★☆ Hung Hing Printing Group 3.97% -2.51% 33.57% ★★★★★☆ Changjiu Holdings 14.09% 12.87% -4.74% ★★★★★☆ Mulsanne Group Holding 186.88% -12.02% -43.54% ★★★★☆☆ Time Interconnect Technology 212.50% 27.21% 15.01% ★★★★☆☆ Pizu Group Holdings 48.34% -4.53% -19.78% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 174 stocks from our SEHK Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Kinetic Development Group Limited, with a market cap of HK$10.03 billion, is an investment holding company focused on the extraction and sale of coal products in the People’s Republic of China.

Operations: Kinetic Development Group Limited generates revenue primarily from the extraction and sale of coal products in the People’s Republic of China. The company has a market cap of HK$10.03 billion.

Kinetic Development Group has shown resilience, reducing its debt to equity ratio from 26.6% to 17.6% over the past five years. The net debt to equity ratio stands at a satisfactory 4.7%, and interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 55.7x coverage. Despite a challenging year with earnings growth at -22%, the company trades at 21.7% below estimated fair value, suggesting potential for future gains if market conditions improve and strategic initiatives succeed.

Story continues

SEHK:1277 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Wasion Holdings Limited is an investment holding company that focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of energy metering and energy efficiency management solutions for various global markets, with a market cap of approximately HK$6.57 billion.

Operations: Wasion Holdings generates revenue primarily from three segments: Advanced Distribution Operations (CN¥2.48 billion), Power Advanced Metering Infrastructure (CN¥2.67 billion), and Communication and Fluid Advanced Metering Infrastructure (CN¥2.21 billion).

Wasion Holdings, a notable player in the smart meter industry, has seen its debt to equity ratio rise from 29.9% to 37.1% over five years, indicating increased leverage. The company boasts high-quality earnings and impressive EBIT interest coverage of 14.3x. Recent wins include significant contracts in Hungary worth EUR 31.62 million and additional deals in Singapore (US$9.42 million) and Malaysia (US$5.74 million), showcasing robust international demand for its products and services.

SEHK:3393 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides crude oil jetty services and has a market cap of HK$11.09 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from crude oil jetty and storage services, amounting to HK$609.87 million.

Sinopec Kantons Holdings has shown impressive financial performance, with earnings growing by 198.6% over the past year, significantly outpacing the Oil and Gas industry's -6.8%. Trading at 77.9% below its estimated fair value, it offers a compelling valuation for investors. The company is debt-free, a notable improvement from five years ago when its debt-to-equity ratio was 31.4%. Recently, Mr. Zhong Fuliang was appointed as Chairman following Mr. Chen Yaohuan's retirement on July 19, 2024.

SEHK:934 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Summing It All Up

Get an in-depth perspective on all 174 SEHK Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals by using our screener here.

Got skin in the game with these stocks? Elevate how you manage them by using Simply Wall St's portfolio, where intuitive tools await to help optimize your investment outcomes.

Take control of your financial future using Simply Wall St, offering free, in-depth knowledge of international markets to every investor.

Looking For Alternative Opportunities?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include SEHK:1277 SEHK:3393 and SEHK:934.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com