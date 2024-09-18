Undiscovered Gems In Hong Kong To Watch This September 2024

As global markets navigate a period of economic adjustments, the Hong Kong market has shown resilience, with the Hang Seng Index experiencing moderate fluctuations amid broader market sentiment. This September 2024, investors are particularly focused on small-cap companies that demonstrate strong fundamentals and potential for growth despite prevailing economic uncertainties. In this context, identifying stocks with robust financial health and innovative business models can be crucial for uncovering hidden opportunities in the Hong Kong market.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Hong Kong

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Lion Rock Group 16.91% 14.33% 10.15% ★★★★★★ E-Commodities Holdings 21.33% 9.04% 28.46% ★★★★★★ C&D Property Management Group 1.32% 37.15% 41.55% ★★★★★★ ManpowerGroup Greater China NA 14.56% 1.58% ★★★★★★ Sundart Holdings 0.92% -2.32% -3.94% ★★★★★★ China Leon Inspection Holding 8.55% 21.36% 22.77% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ Xin Point Holdings 1.77% 10.88% 22.83% ★★★★★☆ HBM Holdings 52.89% 66.59% 31.70% ★★★★★☆ Time Interconnect Technology 212.50% 27.21% 15.01% ★★★★☆☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: IVD Medical Holding Limited is an investment holding company that distributes in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products in Mainland China and internationally, with a market cap of approximately HK$2.81 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Distribution Business (CN¥2.86 billion) and After-sales services (CN¥196.47 million), with a minor contribution from Self-Branded Products Business (CN¥9.05 million).

IVD Medical Holding has demonstrated solid financial performance, with net income rising to CNY 125.29 million for the first half of 2024, up from CNY 103.01 million a year ago. Earnings per share improved to CNY 0.0927 from CNY 0.0762 in the same period last year. Despite a slight dip in sales to CNY 1,353.47 million from CNY 1,377.31 million, the company remains profitable and free cash flow positive at HK$344.90 million as of September 2023.

SEHK:1931 Debt to Equity as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Gome Finance Technology Co., Ltd., an investment holding company with a market cap of HK$2.24 billion, provides various financial services in the People's Republic of China.

Operations: Gome Finance Technology generates revenue primarily from its commercial factoring business (CN¥81.20 million) and other financing services (CN¥19.16 million).

Gome Finance Technology has turned profitable this year, reporting a net income of CNY 25.28 million for the first half of 2024, compared to a loss of CNY 2.23 million last year. The company’s earnings per share rose to CNY 0.0089 from a loss per share of CNY 0.0008 previously. Notably, Gome is debt-free and has reduced its debt significantly over the past five years from a debt-to-equity ratio of 46%.

SEHK:628 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: AGTech Holdings Limited operates as an integrated technology and services company in the People’s Republic of China and Macau with a market cap of HK$2.50 billion.

Operations: AGTech Holdings Limited generates revenue primarily from its Lottery Operation (HK$248.76 million) and Electronic Payment and Related Services (HK$364.50 million).

AGTech Holdings has recently turned profitable, reporting net income of HK$31.86 million for the fifteen months ending March 2024. The company’s basic earnings per share from continuing operations stood at HK$0.00279, with diluted earnings per share slightly lower at HK$0.00278. Notably, AGTech has no debt compared to five years ago when its debt-to-equity ratio was 13.8%. Recent board changes include Mr. Zou Liang retiring as a non-executive director to focus on other business commitments.

SEHK:8279 Debt to Equity as at Sep 2024

Where To Now?

