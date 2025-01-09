Undiscovered Gems With Growth Potential For January 2025

As we enter January 2025, global markets are navigating a mixed landscape with the S&P 500 closing out another strong year despite recent declines, while economic indicators such as the Chicago PMI highlight challenges in manufacturing. Amid this backdrop, discovering stocks with growth potential requires a keen eye for companies that can thrive despite broader market volatility and economic fluctuations.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating SALUS Ljubljana d. d 13.55% 13.11% 9.95% ★★★★★★ Ovostar Union 0.01% 10.19% 49.85% ★★★★★★ Yulie Sekuritas Indonesia NA 18.62% 9.58% ★★★★★★ Aesler Grup Internasional NA -17.61% -40.21% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ Flügger group 20.98% 3.24% -29.82% ★★★★★☆ Steamships Trading 33.60% 4.17% 3.90% ★★★★★☆ ASA Gold and Precious Metals NA 7.11% -35.88% ★★★★★☆ A2B Australia 15.83% -7.78% 25.44% ★★★★☆☆ Practic NA 3.63% 6.85% ★★★★☆☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Univanich Palm Oil Public Company Limited operates in Thailand, focusing on oil palm plantations, crushing mills, and oil palm research and seed businesses with a market cap of THB8.88 billion.

Operations: The company's primary revenue streams are derived from oil palm plantations and crushing mills. Its financial performance is influenced by the cost of raw materials and operational efficiencies. The net profit margin has shown variability over recent periods, reflecting changes in production costs and market prices for palm oil products.

Univanich Palm Oil, a nimble player in the palm oil industry, has demonstrated robust financial health with its interest payments comfortably covered by EBIT at 408 times. The company has reduced its debt-to-equity ratio from 2.7 to 1.2 over five years, showcasing prudent financial management. Trading at a significant discount of 53% below estimated fair value, Univanich appears undervalued. Recent earnings reports highlight strong performance with net income for Q3 reaching THB 409 million compared to THB 173 million the previous year and EPS rising from THB 0.18 to THB 0.44, indicating solid growth momentum despite industry challenges.