Undiscovered Gems With Growth Potential For January 2025

As we enter January 2025, global markets are navigating a mixed landscape with the S&P 500 closing out another strong year despite recent declines, while economic indicators such as the Chicago PMI highlight challenges in manufacturing. Amid this backdrop, discovering stocks with growth potential requires a keen eye for companies that can thrive despite broader market volatility and economic fluctuations.
Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals
|
Name
|
Debt To Equity
|
Revenue Growth
|
Earnings Growth
|
Health Rating
|
SALUS Ljubljana d. d
|
13.55%
|
13.11%
|
9.95%
|
★★★★★★
|
Ovostar Union
|
0.01%
|
10.19%
|
49.85%
|
★★★★★★
|
Yulie Sekuritas Indonesia
|
NA
|
18.62%
|
9.58%
|
★★★★★★
|
Aesler Grup Internasional
|
NA
|
-17.61%
|
-40.21%
|
★★★★★★
|
Tianyun International Holdings
|
10.09%
|
-5.59%
|
-9.92%
|
★★★★★★
|
Flügger group
|
20.98%
|
3.24%
|
-29.82%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Steamships Trading
|
33.60%
|
4.17%
|
3.90%
|
★★★★★☆
|
ASA Gold and Precious Metals
|
NA
|
7.11%
|
-35.88%
|
★★★★★☆
|
A2B Australia
|
15.83%
|
-7.78%
|
25.44%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Practic
|
NA
|
3.63%
|
6.85%
|
★★★★☆☆
Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.
Univanich Palm Oil
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Univanich Palm Oil Public Company Limited operates in Thailand, focusing on oil palm plantations, crushing mills, and oil palm research and seed businesses with a market cap of THB8.88 billion.
Operations: The company's primary revenue streams are derived from oil palm plantations and crushing mills. Its financial performance is influenced by the cost of raw materials and operational efficiencies. The net profit margin has shown variability over recent periods, reflecting changes in production costs and market prices for palm oil products.
Univanich Palm Oil, a nimble player in the palm oil industry, has demonstrated robust financial health with its interest payments comfortably covered by EBIT at 408 times. The company has reduced its debt-to-equity ratio from 2.7 to 1.2 over five years, showcasing prudent financial management. Trading at a significant discount of 53% below estimated fair value, Univanich appears undervalued. Recent earnings reports highlight strong performance with net income for Q3 reaching THB 409 million compared to THB 173 million the previous year and EPS rising from THB 0.18 to THB 0.44, indicating solid growth momentum despite industry challenges.
-
-
Dimerco Data System
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Dimerco Data System Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and sale of software products in Taiwan with a market capitalization of approximately NT$9.38 billion.
Operations: Dimerco Data System Corporation generates its revenue primarily from the hardware department, contributing NT$2.07 billion, followed by the software sector at NT$809.87 million.
Dimerco Data System, a small cap player in the tech industry, has shown consistent profitability with no debt on its books over the past five years. Its earnings have grown at a healthy 17% annually, although recent performance saw earnings growth of only 2%, underperforming the broader IT sector's 9.9%. The company offers good value with a price-to-earnings ratio of 17x compared to the market's 21x. Recent reports indicate third-quarter sales of TWD 712 million and net income of TWD 139 million, reflecting slight declines from last year's figures but still highlighting its robust financial health.
-
-
Juroku Financial GroupInc
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Juroku Financial Group, Inc. offers banking and leasing products and services in Japan, with a market capitalization of ¥155.04 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its banking and leasing segments in Japan. It has a market capitalization of ¥155.04 billion.
Juroku Financial Group Inc, with total assets of ¥7,568.9 billion and equity of ¥429.5 billion, is a financial entity that relies heavily on customer deposits for funding, making up 90% of its liabilities—a safer bet than external borrowing. Despite a net interest margin of 0.8%, it faces challenges with an insufficient allowance for bad loans at 1.3% of total loans. Over the past five years, earnings have grown at an average rate of 9.2%, indicating steady progress but trailing behind industry growth rates recently at 13.3%. This company trades significantly below its estimated fair value by about 47%.
-
-
Key Takeaways
-
-
-
Companies discussed in this article include SET:UVAN TPEX:5403 and TSE:7380.
