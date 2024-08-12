As global markets navigate through volatility and mixed economic signals, the German market has shown resilience with its DAX index gaining modestly. Amidst these fluctuations, small-cap stocks often present unique opportunities for growth, driven by strong fundamentals and innovative business models. In this environment, identifying stocks with robust financial health and potential for sustainable growth is crucial. Here are three undiscovered gems in Germany to watch this August 2024.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In Germany

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Mineralbrunnen Überkingen-Teinach GmbH KGaA 19.44% -1.40% -8.94% ★★★★★★ EnviTec Biogas 37.96% 19.34% 51.22% ★★★★★★ FRoSTA 8.18% 4.36% 16.00% ★★★★★★ Mühlbauer Holding NA 10.52% -12.73% ★★★★★★ Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke 0.66% 4.03% 11.36% ★★★★★☆ HOMAG Group NA -31.14% 23.43% ★★★★★☆ Baader Bank 91.28% 12.42% -8.00% ★★★★★☆ BAVARIA Industries Group 3.19% 0.18% 28.18% ★★★★★☆ Wilson 64.79% 30.09% 68.29% ★★★★☆☆ BAUER 78.29% 2.30% -38.28% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 44 stocks from our German Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

Here's a peek at a few of the choices from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semi-finished thermoplastics, pipes, fittings, and profiles worldwide with a market cap of €414.00 million.

Operations: The company generated €578.85 million in revenue from its semi-finished plastics, pipes, fittings, and finished parts segments. The net profit margin was X% (Note: Insert the specific percentage if provided).

SIMONA, a lesser-known player in the chemicals industry, has shown resilience with earnings growth of 9.6% over the past year, surpassing the industry's -1%. The company's debt to equity ratio rose from 9.6% to 17.9% over five years but remains satisfactory with a net debt to equity ratio of 0.8%. Recent half-year results reported €298.25 million in sales and €13.24 million in net income, reflecting steady performance despite lower sales compared to last year (€319.8 million).

DB:SIM0 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: M1 Kliniken AG, with a market cap of €265.57 million, offers aesthetic medicine and plastic surgery services across several countries including Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and Australia.

Operations: M1 Kliniken AG generates revenue primarily through its Trade segment (€245.49 million) and Beauty segment (€70.83 million). The company operates in multiple countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom.

M1 Kliniken, a small healthcare player in Germany, reported sales of €316.32 million for the full year ending December 2023, up from €285.29 million the previous year. Net income rose to €10.27 million from €4.32 million, with basic earnings per share increasing to €0.54 from €0.24 a year ago. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio has grown from 0.2% to 3.8% over five years and its earnings growth of 138% outpaced the industry average of 14%.

XTRA:M12 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, along with its subsidiaries, provides in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany and has a market cap of approximately €816.65 million.

Operations: RHÖN-KLINIKUM generates revenue primarily from in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services. The company's net profit margin is a key financial metric to watch.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM, a notable player in the German healthcare sector, has seen significant earnings growth of 81.6% over the past year, surpassing the industry’s 14.5%. The company reported second-quarter sales of €392.69 million and net income of €9.01 million, up from €366.66 million and €5.73 million respectively a year ago. Trading at a P/E ratio of 17.5x below the industry average (24.1x), it shows good value with high-quality earnings and more cash than total debt on its balance sheet.

XTRA:RHK Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

