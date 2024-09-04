Undiscovered Gems in France for September 2024

As European markets continue to rally, buoyed by slower inflation and positive economic sentiment, France's CAC 40 Index has shown steady growth. This favorable environment presents an opportune moment to explore lesser-known stocks that could offer significant potential. In this context, identifying a good stock often involves looking for companies with strong fundamentals, innovative business models, and resilience in the face of economic fluctuations.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In France

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie Société coopérative 34.89% 3.23% 3.61% ★★★★★★ Gévelot 0.25% 10.64% 20.33% ★★★★★★ EssoF 1.19% 11.14% 41.41% ★★★★★★ VIEL & Cie société anonyme 63.16% 5.00% 16.26% ★★★★★☆ Exacompta Clairefontaine 30.44% 6.92% 31.73% ★★★★★☆ ADLPartner 86.83% 9.59% 11.00% ★★★★★☆ La Forestière Equatoriale 0.00% -50.76% 49.41% ★★★★★☆ Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Alpes Provence Société coopérative 391.01% 4.67% 17.31% ★★★★☆☆ Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes 11.60% 6.69% 10.30% ★★★★☆☆ Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois Société anonyme 2.93% -1.09% 8.31% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 35 stocks from our Euronext Paris Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois Société anonyme designs, manufactures, markets, and sells terminals, bollards, access control, and automatic identification systems with a market cap of €1.49 billion.

Operations: Artois generates revenue primarily from its industry segment, amounting to €158.68 million. The company's net profit margin is a key metric to monitor for assessing profitability.

Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois, a small French financial entity, has seen its earnings grow 8.3% annually over the past five years. The debt to equity ratio improved from 4.4 to 2.9 during this period, indicating better financial health. Notably, the company repurchased shares in the latest year, showcasing confidence in its future prospects. Despite not outperforming the tech industry’s growth rate last year, ARTO's high-quality earnings and positive free cash flow underscore its robust fundamentals.

Story continues

ENXTPA:ARTO Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Roche Bobois S.A. engages in the furniture design and distribution business worldwide, with a market cap of €485.03 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Roche Bobois USA/Canada segment (€150.21 million) and Roche Bobois France segment (€118.72 million). Other significant contributions come from Roche Bobois Europe (excluding France) at €105.94 million and Cuir Center at €43.39 million.

Roche Bobois, a notable player in the luxury furniture market, has seen impressive financial health. Trading at 50.3% below estimated fair value, it boasts high-quality earnings and strong free cash flow. Over the past five years, earnings have grown 34.9% annually while reducing its debt-to-equity ratio from 39.5% to 33.4%. Despite a modest recent growth of 0.2%, its EBIT covers interest payments by 13.7 times, indicating robust profitability and sound debt management practices.

ENXTPA:RBO Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Sep 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: VIEL & Cie, société anonyme, is an investment company that offers interdealer broking, online trading, and private banking services across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region with a market cap of €631.92 million.

Operations: The primary revenue streams for VIEL & Cie, société anonyme, include Professional Intermediation (€1006.77 million) and Stock Exchange Online (€65.12 million). The company also has a minor contribution from Holdings (€0.21 million) and incurs a slight loss in Property and Other Activities (-€0.14 million).

VIEL & Cie, a small but promising player in France's financial sector, has seen its earnings grow by 33.4% over the past year, outpacing the Capital Markets industry growth of 29.3%. Trading at 37.3% below its estimated fair value, it offers potential for value investors. The company’s debt to equity ratio improved from 85.1% to 63.2% over five years and boasts high-quality earnings with more cash than total debt on hand.

ENXTPA:VIL Debt to Equity as at Sep 2024

Make It Happen

Click through to start exploring the rest of the 32 Euronext Paris Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals now.

Have a stake in these businesses? Integrate your holdings into Simply Wall St's portfolio for notifications and detailed stock reports.

Enhance your investing ability with the Simply Wall St app and enjoy free access to essential market intelligence spanning every continent.

Want To Explore Some Alternatives?

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Companies discussed in this article include ENXTPA:ARTO ENXTPA:RBO and ENXTPA:VIL.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com