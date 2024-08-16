Undiscovered Gems in France for August 2024

As global markets navigate through volatility and mixed economic signals, the French market has shown resilience with the CAC 40 Index adding 0.25% recently. Amid this backdrop, small-cap stocks in France present intriguing opportunities for investors seeking growth potential. In this environment, identifying a good stock involves looking for companies with strong fundamentals, innovative business models, and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In France

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Brie Picardie Société coopérative 34.89% 3.23% 3.61% ★★★★★★ Gévelot 0.25% 10.64% 20.33% ★★★★★★ EssoF 1.19% 11.14% 41.41% ★★★★★★ VIEL & Cie société anonyme 63.16% 5.00% 16.26% ★★★★★☆ Exacompta Clairefontaine 30.44% 6.92% 31.73% ★★★★★☆ ADLPartner 86.83% 9.59% 11.00% ★★★★★☆ La Forestière Equatoriale 0.00% -50.76% 49.41% ★★★★★☆ Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Alpes Provence Société coopérative 391.01% 4.67% 17.31% ★★★★☆☆ Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes 11.60% 6.69% 10.30% ★★★★☆☆ Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois Société anonyme 2.93% -1.09% 8.31% ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 34 stocks from our Euronext Paris Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Axway Software SA is an infrastructure software publisher with operations spanning France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific, and it has a market cap of €456.36 million.

Operations: Axway Software SA generates revenue primarily from Subscription (€201.19 million), Maintenance (€77.04 million), Services (€35.49 million), and License fees (€8.46 million).

Axway Software, a notable player in the software industry, has shown resilience by becoming profitable this year. Trading at 8.5% below its fair value estimate, it offers potential value for investors. The company's net debt to equity ratio is satisfactory at 19.9%, and its interest payments are well covered by EBIT (10.1x). Recent earnings reported revenue of €148.7 million for H1 2024, with net income of €2.8 million compared to €3.7 million last year.

ENXTPA:AXW Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Esso S.A.F. refines, distributes, and markets refined petroleum products in France and internationally with a market cap of €1.72 billion.

Operations: Esso S.A.F. generates revenue primarily from its refining and distribution segment, which amounted to €18.93 billion. The company's financial performance is significantly influenced by this segment's operations and market conditions.

EssoF, a small cap in the oil and gas sector, has shown significant improvement with its debt to equity ratio dropping from 5.8 to 1.2 over five years. The company became profitable this year, which is notable given the industry's average growth of 8.8%. EssoF's P/E ratio stands at a compelling 3.3x compared to the French market's 14.6x, and it reported net income of €116M for H1 2024 despite volatile share prices recently.

ENXTPA:ES Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Neurones S.A. is an IT services company that offers infrastructure, application, and consulting services both in France and internationally, with a market cap of approximately €1.05 billion.

Operations: Neurones generates revenue primarily from infrastructure services (€468.49 million), application services (€219.47 million), and consulting (€53.21 million).

Neurones, a notable small-cap IT services firm in France, has shown impressive financial health with earnings growth of 11.7% over the past year, outpacing the industry average of -9.9%. The company is trading at 14.6% below its estimated fair value and boasts high-quality earnings. With a debt-to-equity ratio that increased from 0.1% to 1.8% over five years and more cash than total debt, Neurones appears well-positioned for future stability and growth in the competitive IT sector.

ENXTPA:NRO Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Click this link to deep-dive into the 34 companies within our Euronext Paris Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.

