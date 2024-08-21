Undiscovered Gems Featuring 3 Small Caps with Strong Fundamentals

In light of recent market developments, where U.S. stocks have shown a solid recovery and retail sales have surged to their highest in 18 months, the focus on small-cap stocks has intensified. The S&P 600 for small-cap companies has also seen gains, reflecting growing optimism about the economy achieving a "soft landing." When identifying promising small-cap stocks, strong fundamentals such as robust financial health, sustainable growth prospects, and competitive advantages are crucial. In this article, we explore three undiscovered gems that exhibit these qualities despite flying under the radar in today's dynamic market environment.

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Petrol d.d 46.79% 18.26% -3.91% ★★★★★★ Impellam Group 31.12% -5.43% -6.86% ★★★★★★ Ovostar Union 0.01% 10.19% 49.85% ★★★★★★ Wuxi Taclink Optoelectronics Technology 1.29% 24.61% -1.11% ★★★★★★ Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication NA 26.82% 62.18% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ MAPFRE Middlesea NA 14.56% 1.77% ★★★★★☆ Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology 8.57% 6.93% 21.97% ★★★★★☆ Societe de Limonaderies et de Boissons Rafraichissantes d'Afrique 39.37% 8.04% -3.72% ★★★★★☆ Wilson 64.79% 30.09% 68.29% ★★★★☆☆

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: PT Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Asia and has a market cap of IDR22.54 trillion.

Operations: BRMS generates revenue primarily from its mining segment, amounting to $92.23 million.

BRMS's recent earnings report reveals a significant increase in sales to US$61.27 million from US$15.84 million last year, with net income rising to US$8.96 million from US$5.56 million. The company's debt-to-equity ratio has improved over five years, now at 10%, down from 24.9%. Despite profit margins falling to 18.8% from last year's 70.2%, BRMS's earnings growth of 12.5% outpaced the industry average of -7%.

IDX:BRMS Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Helport AI Limited, with a market cap of $317.57 million, is an AI technology company that offers intelligent products, solutions, and a digital platform to enhance communication between businesses and their customers to boost sales performance.

Operations: Helport AI generates revenue primarily from its Software & Programming segment, which brought in $21.31 million. The company has a market cap of $317.57 million.

Helport AI, a small-cap tech player, has shown impressive growth with earnings up 208% in the past year. Trading at 88% below its estimated fair value and boasting a net debt to equity ratio of 4.5%, it demonstrates financial prudence. The company’s interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 403x coverage, highlighting robust operational health. Recently added to the NASDAQ Composite Index, Helport AI is gaining traction in the market despite its volatile share price over the last three months.

NasdaqCM:HPAI Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Taiwan Speciality Chemicals Corporation manufactures and sells specialty electronic-graded gases and chemicals in Taiwan, with a market cap of NT$23.02 billion.

Operations: Revenue for Taiwan Speciality Chemicals Corporation primarily comes from the research, development, and sales of precision chemical materials, totaling NT$751.68 million. The company has a market cap of NT$23.02 billion.

Taiwan Speciality Chemicals has demonstrated impressive growth, with earnings surging by 188.3% over the past year, outpacing the Chemicals industry’s 13.1%. The company reported TWD 187.73 million in sales for Q2 2024, up from TWD 113.19 million a year ago, while net income jumped to TWD 75.01 million from TWD 20.61 million in the same period last year. Furthermore, basic earnings per share rose to TWD 0.54 from TWD 0.15 a year ago.

TPEX:4772 Debt to Equity as at Aug 2024

