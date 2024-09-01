Undiscovered Gems in China to Watch This September 2024
As Chinese stocks faced a challenging August, with the Shanghai Composite Index losing 0.43% and the blue-chip CSI 300 falling by 0.17%, investors are keenly watching for opportunities amid economic headwinds. Despite these hurdles, identifying promising small-cap stocks in China can offer unique growth potential, especially when considering companies with strong fundamentals and innovative strategies that align well with current market conditions.
Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In China
Name
Debt To Equity
Revenue Growth
Earnings Growth
Health Rating
Changzhou Zhongying Science & Technology
0.31%
10.88%
29.30%
★★★★★★
Beijing Foyou PharmaLTD
1.91%
1.16%
18.67%
★★★★★★
Center International GroupLtd
28.83%
3.14%
-40.37%
★★★★★★
Hollyland (China) Electronics Technology
4.43%
12.39%
9.21%
★★★★★★
Sichuan Fulin Transportation Group
30.19%
-1.47%
13.87%
★★★★★☆
Shenzhen Longli TechnologyLtd
9.01%
-11.41%
-38.92%
★★★★★☆
Ningbo Kangqiang Electronics
50.87%
5.32%
-0.38%
★★★★★☆
Hubei Sanxia New Building Materials
27.43%
-9.28%
22.96%
★★★★★☆
Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical IndustryLTD
14.95%
38.31%
55.91%
★★★★★☆
Shanghai Ace Investment&DevelopmentLtd
44.29%
10.89%
23.28%
★★★★☆☆
Click here to see the full list of 956 stocks from our Chinese Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.
Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.
Changhong Meiling
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Changhong Meiling Co., Ltd. operates in the electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing industry in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥7.97 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from air conditioners (CN¥13.24 billion) and small home appliances (CN¥1.98 billion), with additional contributions from other products (CN¥388.07 million).
Changhong Meiling's recent performance showcases robust growth, with earnings for the first half of 2024 hitting CNY 415.03 million, up from CNY 358.05 million last year. The company reported sales of CNY 14.85 billion and revenue of CNY 14.95 billion, reflecting solid operational strength. With a price-to-earnings ratio of just 10.9x compared to the CN market's 27.2x, it trades at an attractive valuation and has reduced its debt-to-equity ratio from 41% to around 20% over five years while maintaining positive free cash flow and high-quality earnings despite recent share price volatility.
Dive into the specifics of Changhong Meiling here with our thorough health report.
Evaluate Changhong Meiling's historical performance by accessing our past performance report.
Zhejiang Weigang Technology
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Zhejiang Weigang Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in manufacturing label printing and converting machines in China, with a market cap of CN¥1.91 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from the sale of label printing and converting machines in China. With a market cap of CN¥1.91 billion, it focuses on the domestic market for its products.
Zhejiang Weigang Technology, a promising player in the machinery sector, has demonstrated robust growth with earnings rising by 13.6% over the past year, outpacing the industry's -2.3%. The company trades at 41.9% below its estimated fair value and boasts high-quality earnings. Recent half-year results show sales of CNY 243.07 million and net income of CNY 58.16 million, up from CNY 186.22 million and CNY 43.86 million respectively last year. Additionally, it repurchased 376,800 shares for CNY 5.47 million between April and June this year.
Navigate through the intricacies of Zhejiang Weigang Technology with our comprehensive health report here.
Understand Zhejiang Weigang Technology's track record by examining our Past report.
Zoje Resources Investment
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Zoje Resources Investment Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of industrial sewing machines in China with a market cap of CN¥1.94 billion.
Operations: Zoje Resources Investment generates revenue primarily through the sale of industrial sewing machines. The company’s financial performance includes a market cap of CN¥1.94 billion.
Zoje Resources Investment has shown promising growth, reporting CNY 457.97 million in sales for the first half of 2024, up from CNY 382.31 million a year earlier. Net income reached CNY 17.82 million compared to a net loss of CNY 2.84 million last year, reflecting its newly profitable status this year. The company's debt to equity ratio has significantly decreased from 23.6% to 2.3% over five years, and it recently initiated a share repurchase program worth CNY 40 million at up to CNY 2.96 per share.
Unlock comprehensive insights into our analysis of Zoje Resources Investment stock in this health report.
Assess Zoje Resources Investment's past performance with our detailed historical performance reports.
Turning Ideas Into Actions
Click this link to deep-dive into the 956 companies within our Chinese Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.
Hold shares in these firms? Setup your portfolio in Simply Wall St to seamlessly track your investments and receive personalized updates on your portfolio's performance.
Enhance your investing ability with the Simply Wall St app and enjoy free access to essential market intelligence spanning every continent.
Contemplating Other Strategies?
Explore high-performing small cap companies that haven't yet garnered significant analyst attention.
Fuel your portfolio with companies showing strong growth potential, backed by optimistic outlooks both from analysts and management.
Find companies with promising cash flow potential yet trading below their fair value.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include SZSE:000521 SZSE:001256 and SZSE:002021.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com