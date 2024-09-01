Undiscovered Gems in China to Watch This September 2024

As Chinese stocks faced a challenging August, with the Shanghai Composite Index losing 0.43% and the blue-chip CSI 300 falling by 0.17%, investors are keenly watching for opportunities amid economic headwinds. Despite these hurdles, identifying promising small-cap stocks in China can offer unique growth potential, especially when considering companies with strong fundamentals and innovative strategies that align well with current market conditions.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In China

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Changzhou Zhongying Science & Technology 0.31% 10.88% 29.30% ★★★★★★ Beijing Foyou PharmaLTD 1.91% 1.16% 18.67% ★★★★★★ Center International GroupLtd 28.83% 3.14% -40.37% ★★★★★★ Hollyland (China) Electronics Technology 4.43% 12.39% 9.21% ★★★★★★ Sichuan Fulin Transportation Group 30.19% -1.47% 13.87% ★★★★★☆ Shenzhen Longli TechnologyLtd 9.01% -11.41% -38.92% ★★★★★☆ Ningbo Kangqiang Electronics 50.87% 5.32% -0.38% ★★★★★☆ Hubei Sanxia New Building Materials 27.43% -9.28% 22.96% ★★★★★☆ Gansu Longshenrongfa Pharmaceutical IndustryLTD 14.95% 38.31% 55.91% ★★★★★☆ Shanghai Ace Investment&DevelopmentLtd 44.29% 10.89% 23.28% ★★★★☆☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Overview: Changhong Meiling Co., Ltd. operates in the electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing industry in China and internationally, with a market cap of CN¥7.97 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from air conditioners (CN¥13.24 billion) and small home appliances (CN¥1.98 billion), with additional contributions from other products (CN¥388.07 million).

Changhong Meiling's recent performance showcases robust growth, with earnings for the first half of 2024 hitting CNY 415.03 million, up from CNY 358.05 million last year. The company reported sales of CNY 14.85 billion and revenue of CNY 14.95 billion, reflecting solid operational strength. With a price-to-earnings ratio of just 10.9x compared to the CN market's 27.2x, it trades at an attractive valuation and has reduced its debt-to-equity ratio from 41% to around 20% over five years while maintaining positive free cash flow and high-quality earnings despite recent share price volatility.

Overview: Zhejiang Weigang Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in manufacturing label printing and converting machines in China, with a market cap of CN¥1.91 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from the sale of label printing and converting machines in China. With a market cap of CN¥1.91 billion, it focuses on the domestic market for its products.

Zhejiang Weigang Technology, a promising player in the machinery sector, has demonstrated robust growth with earnings rising by 13.6% over the past year, outpacing the industry's -2.3%. The company trades at 41.9% below its estimated fair value and boasts high-quality earnings. Recent half-year results show sales of CNY 243.07 million and net income of CNY 58.16 million, up from CNY 186.22 million and CNY 43.86 million respectively last year. Additionally, it repurchased 376,800 shares for CNY 5.47 million between April and June this year.

Overview: Zoje Resources Investment Co., Ltd. focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of industrial sewing machines in China with a market cap of CN¥1.94 billion.

Operations: Zoje Resources Investment generates revenue primarily through the sale of industrial sewing machines. The company’s financial performance includes a market cap of CN¥1.94 billion.

Zoje Resources Investment has shown promising growth, reporting CNY 457.97 million in sales for the first half of 2024, up from CNY 382.31 million a year earlier. Net income reached CNY 17.82 million compared to a net loss of CNY 2.84 million last year, reflecting its newly profitable status this year. The company's debt to equity ratio has significantly decreased from 23.6% to 2.3% over five years, and it recently initiated a share repurchase program worth CNY 40 million at up to CNY 2.96 per share.

