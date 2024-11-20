Simply Wall St.

Undiscovered Gems And 2 Other Small Caps With Strong Potential

In the current market climate, characterized by shifts in key indices and economic indicators, small-cap stocks have been experiencing varied impacts due to policy uncertainties and sector-specific developments. As investors navigate these changes, identifying promising small-cap companies requires a focus on strong fundamentals and growth potential that can withstand broader market fluctuations. In this article, we explore three lesser-known stocks that demonstrate such qualities amidst today's dynamic environment.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals

Name

Debt To Equity

Revenue Growth

Earnings Growth

Health Rating

PSC

17.90%

2.07%

13.38%

★★★★★★

Mobile Telecommunications

NA

4.98%

0.14%

★★★★★★

Franklin Financial Services

222.36%

5.55%

-1.86%

★★★★★★

Ovostar Union

0.01%

10.19%

49.85%

★★★★★★

Impellam Group

31.12%

-5.43%

-6.86%

★★★★★★

Segar Kumala Indonesia

NA

21.81%

18.21%

★★★★★★

Tianyun International Holdings

10.09%

-5.59%

-9.92%

★★★★★★

Wilson

64.79%

30.09%

68.29%

★★★★☆☆

A2B Australia

15.83%

-7.78%

25.44%

★★★★☆☆

DIRTT Environmental Solutions

58.73%

-5.34%

-5.43%

★★★★☆☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Cairo Communication

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Cairo Communication S.p.A. is a communication company operating mainly in Italy and Spain with a market capitalization of €297.73 million.

Operations: Cairo Communication generates revenue through its communication operations in Italy and Spain. The company has a market capitalization of €297.73 million.

Cairo Communication, a nimble player in the media sector, is making waves with its impressive financial metrics. The company recently reported net income of €16.7 million for the nine months ended September 2024, up from €10.8 million last year, showcasing solid earnings growth of 28%—outpacing the industry average of 13.1%. It trades at a compelling value, estimated to be 72% below fair value and boasts high-quality earnings without any debt burden; previously its debt-to-equity ratio was 28.5%. With positive free cash flow and inclusion in the S&P Global BMI Index, it seems poised for future opportunities.

BIT:CAI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Nov 2024
BIT:CAI Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Nov 2024

Dongsung FineTec

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Dongsung FineTec Co., Ltd. specializes in the production and distribution of cryogenic insulation products in South Korea, with a market capitalization of approximately ₩369.88 billion.

and

