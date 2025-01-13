Undiscovered Gems And 2 Other Promising Small Caps With Strong Potential

In a week marked by economic uncertainty and inflation concerns, small-cap stocks have faced notable challenges, with the Russell 2000 Index slipping into correction territory. Amid this volatile backdrop, identifying promising small-cap companies requires a keen focus on those with robust fundamentals and growth potential that can withstand market fluctuations.

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Bahnhof NA 8.70% 14.93% ★★★★★★ Franklin Financial Services 173.21% 5.55% -1.86% ★★★★★★ Wilson Bank Holding NA 7.87% 8.22% ★★★★★★ Ovostar Union 0.01% 10.19% 49.85% ★★★★★★ Linc NA 12.52% 16.39% ★★★★★★ Akmerkez Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi NA 43.32% 27.57% ★★★★★★ African Rainbow Capital Investments NA 37.52% 38.29% ★★★★★★ Hayleys 140.54% 19.07% 20.35% ★★★★☆☆ A2B Australia 15.83% -7.78% 25.44% ★★★★☆☆ Arsan Tekstil Ticaret ve Sanayi Anonim Sirketi 0.75% 19.36% 52.36% ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Riyadh Cement Company engages in the production and sale of cement across several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman, with a market capitalization of SAR3.74 billion.

Operations: The primary revenue stream for Riyadh Cement comes from cement manufacturing, generating SAR727.03 million. The company's financial performance can be assessed by examining its gross profit margin or net profit margin trends over time.

Riyadh Cement, a smaller player in the industry, has shown robust financial performance recently. With zero debt on its books compared to a 5% debt-to-equity ratio five years ago, the company is financially sound. In the third quarter of 2024, sales reached SAR 203 million from SAR 127 million last year, while net income soared to SAR 94.58 million from SAR 18.71 million. Despite high-quality earnings and a significant earnings growth of 37% last year surpassing industry growth of 12%, future earnings are projected to decrease by an average of 10% annually over the next three years.

SASE:3092 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jan 2025

Overview: Wanguo Gold Group Limited is an investment holding company involved in mining, ore processing, and the sale of concentrate products in the People’s Republic of China and Solomon Islands, with a market capitalization of HK$12.79 billion.