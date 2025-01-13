Undiscovered Gems And 2 Other Promising Small Caps With Strong Potential

Simply Wall St.
In a week marked by economic uncertainty and inflation concerns, small-cap stocks have faced notable challenges, with the Russell 2000 Index slipping into correction territory. Amid this volatile backdrop, identifying promising small-cap companies requires a keen focus on those with robust fundamentals and growth potential that can withstand market fluctuations.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals

Name

Debt To Equity

Revenue Growth

Earnings Growth

Health Rating

Bahnhof

NA

8.70%

14.93%

★★★★★★

Franklin Financial Services

173.21%

5.55%

-1.86%

★★★★★★

Wilson Bank Holding

NA

7.87%

8.22%

★★★★★★

Ovostar Union

0.01%

10.19%

49.85%

★★★★★★

Linc

NA

12.52%

16.39%

★★★★★★

Akmerkez Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi

NA

43.32%

27.57%

★★★★★★

African Rainbow Capital Investments

NA

37.52%

38.29%

★★★★★★

Hayleys

140.54%

19.07%

20.35%

★★★★☆☆

A2B Australia

15.83%

-7.78%

25.44%

★★★★☆☆

Arsan Tekstil Ticaret ve Sanayi Anonim Sirketi

0.75%

19.36%

52.36%

★★★★☆☆

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Riyadh Cement

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Riyadh Cement Company engages in the production and sale of cement across several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman, with a market capitalization of SAR3.74 billion.

Operations: The primary revenue stream for Riyadh Cement comes from cement manufacturing, generating SAR727.03 million. The company's financial performance can be assessed by examining its gross profit margin or net profit margin trends over time.

Riyadh Cement, a smaller player in the industry, has shown robust financial performance recently. With zero debt on its books compared to a 5% debt-to-equity ratio five years ago, the company is financially sound. In the third quarter of 2024, sales reached SAR 203 million from SAR 127 million last year, while net income soared to SAR 94.58 million from SAR 18.71 million. Despite high-quality earnings and a significant earnings growth of 37% last year surpassing industry growth of 12%, future earnings are projected to decrease by an average of 10% annually over the next three years.

SASE:3092 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jan 2025
SASE:3092 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jan 2025

Wanguo Gold Group

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Wanguo Gold Group Limited is an investment holding company involved in mining, ore processing, and the sale of concentrate products in the People’s Republic of China and Solomon Islands, with a market capitalization of HK$12.79 billion.

