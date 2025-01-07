Undiscovered Gems And 2 More Small Caps Backed By Solid Fundamentals

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a mixed start to the new year, with major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experiencing fluctuations amidst economic indicators such as declining PMI readings and revised GDP forecasts, investors are increasingly looking toward small-cap stocks for potential opportunities. In this environment, identifying stocks with solid fundamentals becomes crucial, as these attributes can provide resilience against broader market volatility and offer growth potential in uncertain times.
Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals
|
Name
|
Debt To Equity
|
Revenue Growth
|
Earnings Growth
|
Health Rating
|
SHL Consolidated Bhd
|
NA
|
16.14%
|
19.01%
|
★★★★★★
|
Bahnhof
|
NA
|
8.70%
|
14.93%
|
★★★★★★
|
Ovostar Union
|
0.01%
|
10.19%
|
49.85%
|
★★★★★★
|
Tianyun International Holdings
|
10.09%
|
-5.59%
|
-9.92%
|
★★★★★★
|
National General Insurance (P.J.S.C.)
|
NA
|
11.69%
|
30.36%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Onde
|
21.84%
|
8.04%
|
2.79%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Infinity Capital Investments
|
NA
|
9.92%
|
22.16%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Compañía Electro Metalúrgica
|
71.27%
|
12.50%
|
19.90%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.)
|
213.15%
|
18.58%
|
29.63%
|
★★★★☆☆
|
A2B Australia
|
15.83%
|
-7.78%
|
25.44%
|
★★★★☆☆
Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.
Guangdong Jushen Logistics
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Guangdong Jushen Logistics Co., Ltd. offers integrated supply chain logistics services and has a market cap of CN¥1.98 billion.
Operations: Guangdong Jushen Logistics generates revenue primarily from its logistics and warehousing segment, which accounts for CN¥973.25 million. The company's gross profit margin is a key financial metric to consider when evaluating its performance.
Guangdong Jushen Logistics seems to be on a steady path, with its debt to equity ratio improving from 45.1% to 35% over the last five years, indicating effective debt management. The company reported a notable earnings growth of 32.8% in the past year, outpacing the transportation industry average of 1.9%. Despite a slight dip in revenue from CNY 735.31 million to CNY 714.22 million for the nine months ending September 2024, net income rose significantly from CNY 49.75 million to CNY 67.65 million, showcasing operational efficiency and cost control measures that likely contributed positively to its bottom line performance.
-
-
Automatic Bank Services
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Automatic Bank Services Limited operates payment systems for international debit cards in Israel and has a market cap of ₪1.04 billion.
Operations: Automatic Bank Services generates revenue primarily through its payment systems for international debit cards in Israel. The company's financial performance is reflected in its market capitalization of ₪1.04 billion, indicating the scale of its operations within the financial services sector.
Automatic Bank Services, a nimble player in the financial sector, showcases robust performance with earnings growth of 30.2% over the past year, outpacing the industry average of -8.1%. Its recent financials reveal a net income of ILS 15.55 million for Q3 2024, up from ILS 8.69 million the previous year, alongside revenue climbing to ILS 39.42 million from ILS 35.94 million. The company operates debt-free and boasts high-quality non-cash earnings, reflecting strong operational efficiency and resilience in an evolving market landscape without concerns over interest payments due to its debt-free status.
-
-
Bonny Worldwide
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Bonny Worldwide Limited, with a market cap of NT$15.40 billion, operates in the manufacture and sale of OEM and ODM carbon fiber rackets and related sporting goods through its subsidiaries.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from the research, development, design, manufacturing, and sales of carbon fiber products amounting to NT$2.31 billion.
Bonny Worldwide, a promising player in the market, reported robust earnings growth of 74% over the past year, outpacing the Leisure industry's -15.6%. The company's debt-to-equity ratio improved from 44.7% to 37.8% over five years, indicating effective debt management. Despite recent share price volatility, Bonny maintains a strong financial position with more cash than total debt and positive free cash flow. Recent earnings showed net income rising to TWD 144.5 million for Q3 2024 from TWD 131 million last year, reflecting solid operational performance and high-quality earnings that bolster investor confidence in its future potential.
-
-
Taking Advantage
-
-
-
