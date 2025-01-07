Undiscovered Gems And 2 More Small Caps Backed By Solid Fundamentals

As global markets navigate a mixed start to the new year, with major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experiencing fluctuations amidst economic indicators such as declining PMI readings and revised GDP forecasts, investors are increasingly looking toward small-cap stocks for potential opportunities. In this environment, identifying stocks with solid fundamentals becomes crucial, as these attributes can provide resilience against broader market volatility and offer growth potential in uncertain times.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating SHL Consolidated Bhd NA 16.14% 19.01% ★★★★★★ Bahnhof NA 8.70% 14.93% ★★★★★★ Ovostar Union 0.01% 10.19% 49.85% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ National General Insurance (P.J.S.C.) NA 11.69% 30.36% ★★★★★☆ Onde 21.84% 8.04% 2.79% ★★★★★☆ Infinity Capital Investments NA 9.92% 22.16% ★★★★★☆ Compañía Electro Metalúrgica 71.27% 12.50% 19.90% ★★★★☆☆ Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) 213.15% 18.58% 29.63% ★★★★☆☆ A2B Australia 15.83% -7.78% 25.44% ★★★★☆☆

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Guangdong Jushen Logistics Co., Ltd. offers integrated supply chain logistics services and has a market cap of CN¥1.98 billion.

Operations: Guangdong Jushen Logistics generates revenue primarily from its logistics and warehousing segment, which accounts for CN¥973.25 million. The company's gross profit margin is a key financial metric to consider when evaluating its performance.

Guangdong Jushen Logistics seems to be on a steady path, with its debt to equity ratio improving from 45.1% to 35% over the last five years, indicating effective debt management. The company reported a notable earnings growth of 32.8% in the past year, outpacing the transportation industry average of 1.9%. Despite a slight dip in revenue from CNY 735.31 million to CNY 714.22 million for the nine months ending September 2024, net income rose significantly from CNY 49.75 million to CNY 67.65 million, showcasing operational efficiency and cost control measures that likely contributed positively to its bottom line performance.

SZSE:001202 Debt to Equity as at Jan 2025

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★