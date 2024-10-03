Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Activity In United States October 2024

The United States market has remained flat over the last week but has experienced a robust 34% increase over the past year, with earnings projected to grow by 15% annually. In such an environment, identifying stocks that are potentially undervalued and exhibit insider activity can be crucial for investors seeking opportunities in the small-cap sector.

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating Columbus McKinnon 22.2x 1.0x 40.21% ★★★★★☆ Scholastic 32.9x 0.5x 49.83% ★★★★☆☆ Citizens & Northern 12.2x 2.7x 46.46% ★★★★☆☆ Franklin Financial Services 9.7x 1.9x 39.31% ★★★★☆☆ German American Bancorp 13.5x 4.5x 48.47% ★★★☆☆☆ MYR Group 34.9x 0.5x 41.39% ★★★☆☆☆ Community West Bancshares 18.7x 2.9x 42.25% ★★★☆☆☆ Sabre NA 0.5x -64.17% ★★★☆☆☆ Delek US Holdings NA 0.1x -215.14% ★★★☆☆☆ Industrial Logistics Properties Trust NA 0.7x -234.62% ★★★☆☆☆

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Overview: HighPeak Energy is engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas with a market capitalization of approximately $1.76 billion.

Operations: The primary revenue stream for the company comes from oil and natural gas development, exploration, and production, generating $1.21 billion in the latest period. The gross profit margin shows a trend of fluctuation but remains relatively high at 83.10% in the most recent quarter. Operating expenses are significant, with depreciation and amortization being a major component within these costs.

PE: 12.2x

HighPeak Energy, a small company in the U.S. energy sector, recently reported Q2 2024 revenue of US$275.27 million, up from US$240.76 million the prior year, though net income dipped slightly to US$29.72 million from US$31.83 million. They paid out dividends totaling US$5 million and repurchased 978,989 shares for $14.55 million by June 30, 2024, signaling insider confidence despite lower profit margins and interest coverage challenges. Production guidance was raised to an average of 45-49k Boe/d for 2024, indicating potential growth amid financial hurdles.

NasdaqGM:HPK Share price vs Value as at Oct 2024

Overview: MYR Group is a company that specializes in providing electrical construction services, focusing on commercial and industrial projects as well as transmission and distribution operations, with a market capitalization of $2.95 billion.

Operations: C&I and T&D contribute significantly to revenue, with recent figures showing $1.50 billion and $2.09 billion respectively. The gross profit margin has shown fluctuations, most recently at 10.04% as of June 2024. Operating expenses are primarily driven by general and administrative costs, which reached $242 million in the latest period analyzed.

PE: 34.9x

MYR Group, a smaller player in the U.S. market, has been navigating challenges with its reliance on external borrowing for funding. Despite a drop in profit margins from 2.6% to 1.4%, there's optimism with earnings projected to grow by 52.68% annually. Recently, they repurchased 117,422 shares for US$16.26 million between May and June 2024, signaling insider confidence in future prospects despite reporting a net loss of US$15.28 million for Q2 2024 compared to last year's net income of US$22.27 million.

NasdaqGS:MYRG Share price vs Value as at Oct 2024

Overview: Bowlero operates as a leading bowling entertainment company with a market cap of approximately $2.17 billion.

Operations: The company's primary revenue stream is from its Bowling Entertainment Business, generating $1.15 billion in the most recent period. The cost of goods sold (COGS) for this period was $840.44 million, resulting in a gross profit margin of 27.21%. Operating expenses were recorded at $161.66 million, with general and administrative expenses being a significant component at $155.20 million.

PE: -18.4x

Bowlero, a player in the bowling entertainment sector, presents an intriguing opportunity among smaller U.S. companies. Despite reporting a net loss of US$83.58 million for the fiscal year ending June 2024, sales rose to US$1.15 billion from US$1.06 billion previously. The company repurchased over 3 million shares between April and June 2024 for US$34.9 million, indicating strategic confidence in its future prospects as it anticipates revenue growth up to 10% in fiscal 2025.

NYSE:BOWL Share price vs Value as at Oct 2024

