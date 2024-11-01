Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Action In United States November 2024

Over the last 7 days, the United States market has experienced a slight decline of 1.6%, though it has shown robust growth over the past year with a 30% increase, and earnings are projected to grow by 15% annually. In this dynamic environment, identifying small-cap stocks with potential insider action can offer unique opportunities for investors seeking to capitalize on market trends.

Top 10 Undervalued Small Caps With Insider Buying In The United States

Name PE PS Discount to Fair Value Value Rating Hanover Bancorp 10.0x 2.3x 45.22% ★★★★★☆ HighPeak Energy 10.7x 1.3x 41.28% ★★★★★☆ Franklin Financial Services 10.2x 2.0x 34.47% ★★★★☆☆ German American Bancorp 14.6x 4.9x 47.17% ★★★☆☆☆ Citizens & Northern 13.3x 2.9x 44.44% ★★★☆☆☆ Orion Group Holdings NA 0.3x -6850.83% ★★★☆☆☆ Community West Bancshares 18.7x 2.9x 42.25% ★★★☆☆☆ Delek US Holdings NA 0.1x -41.94% ★★★☆☆☆ Sabre NA 0.4x -28.22% ★★★☆☆☆ Industrial Logistics Properties Trust NA 0.5x -132.06% ★★★☆☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 44 stocks from our Undervalued US Small Caps With Insider Buying screener.

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★☆☆☆

Overview: Bloomin' Brands is a restaurant company that operates a portfolio of casual dining brands, primarily in the United States and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately $2.44 billion.

Operations: Bloomin' Brands generates revenue primarily from its operations in the United States and international markets, with total revenue reaching $4.67 billion as of December 2023. The company's cost structure is heavily influenced by Cost of Goods Sold (COGS), which was approximately $3.86 billion for the same period, impacting its gross profit margin, which stood at 17.34%. Operating expenses include significant allocations to depreciation and amortization, as well as general and administrative costs. Net income margin has shown variability over recent periods, reflecting changes in both operating performance and non-operating expenses.

PE: 43.6x

Bloomin' Brands, a smaller U.S. company, is navigating financial challenges with recent insider confidence shown through share purchases. Between April and August 2024, the company repurchased nearly 3 million shares for US$69.8 million, signaling potential value recognition internally. Despite a dip in second-quarter earnings to US$28.4 million from US$68.28 million last year and lowered full-year guidance, the new CEO's leadership could steer strategic growth amidst increased debt capacity following a revised credit agreement in September 2024.