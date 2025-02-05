Undervalued Penny Stocks To Watch In February 2025

As global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by fluctuating corporate earnings and AI competition, investors are keenly observing the shifts in major indices. Amidst these developments, penny stocks continue to offer intriguing opportunities for those willing to explore smaller or newer companies with strong financial foundations. Although often considered a niche area, penny stocks can still provide significant growth potential when backed by solid balance sheets and strategic positioning.

Top 10 Penny Stocks

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating Bosideng International Holdings (SEHK:3998) HK$3.85 HK$44.23B ★★★★★★ DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN) MYR0.53 MYR2.64B ★★★★★★ Polar Capital Holdings (AIM:POLR) £4.86 £471.38M ★★★★★★ Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL) MYR0.88 MYR292.11M ★★★★★★ MGB Berhad (KLSE:MGB) MYR0.70 MYR414.16M ★★★★★★ Tristel (AIM:TSTL) £3.65 £174.08M ★★★★★★ Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC) MYR0.39 MYR1.09B ★★★★★★ Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.79 A$141.28M ★★★★☆☆ Lever Style (SEHK:1346) HK$1.12 HK$710.96M ★★★★★★ Helios Underwriting (AIM:HUW) £2.22 £154.81M ★★★★★☆

Click here to see the full list of 5,714 stocks from our Penny Stocks screener.

Below we spotlight a couple of our favorites from our exclusive screener.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Limited is an investment holding company that manufactures and sells footwear products across the United States, Europe, Asia, and other international markets, with a market cap of HK$502.77 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from the manufacturing and sale of footwear products, totaling HK$632.30 million.

Market Cap: HK$502.77M

Kingmaker Footwear Holdings, with a market cap of HK$502.77 million, has been actively engaging in share buybacks to enhance its net asset value and earnings per share. Despite this strategic move, the company reported a net loss of HK$12.97 million for the half-year ending September 2024, compared to a profit in the previous year. The board did not recommend an interim dividend but announced a special dividend of HKD 0.02 per share. Kingmaker remains debt-free with strong short-term assets covering liabilities, yet it continues to face profitability challenges despite reducing losses over five years by approximately 19% annually.

SEHK:1170 Revenue & Expenses Breakdown as at Feb 2025

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★