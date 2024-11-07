Undervalued Opportunities: Penny Stocks To Consider In November 2024

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a busy earnings week, major indexes have seen fluctuations, with small-cap stocks holding up better than their larger counterparts. Despite the term 'penny stocks' feeling somewhat outdated, these smaller or newer companies continue to offer intriguing investment opportunities due to their affordability and potential for growth. In this article, we explore three penny stocks that stand out for their financial resilience and potential to uncover hidden value in today's market landscape.
Top 10 Penny Stocks
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS)
|
MYR1.20
|
MYR337.78M
|
★★★★★★
|
DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN)
|
MYR0.565
|
MYR2.81B
|
★★★★★★
|
Rexit Berhad (KLSE:REXIT)
|
MYR0.79
|
MYR136.84M
|
★★★★★★
|
Lever Style (SEHK:1346)
|
HK$0.84
|
HK$533.22M
|
★★★★★★
|
Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO)
|
A$0.755
|
A$138.53M
|
★★★★☆☆
|
Seafco (SET:SEAFCO)
|
THB2.28
|
THB1.85B
|
★★★★★★
|
LaserBond (ASX:LBL)
|
A$0.595
|
A$69.75M
|
★★★★★★
|
Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL)
|
MYR1.52
|
MYR756.88M
|
★★★★★★
|
ME Group International (LSE:MEGP)
|
£2.255
|
£849.6M
|
★★★★★★
|
Supreme (AIM:SUP)
|
£1.78
|
£207.57M
|
★★★★★★
Click here to see the full list of 5,787 stocks from our Penny Stocks screener.
We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.
Tongdao Liepin Group
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Tongdao Liepin Group, with a market cap of approximately HK$1.35 billion, is an investment holding company that offers talent acquisition services in the People’s Republic of China.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its Talent Services segment, which accounted for CN¥2.20 billion.
Market Cap: HK$1.35B
Tongdao Liepin Group's recent performance highlights a significant turnaround, with net income rising to CN¥45.33 million for the first half of 2024 from CN¥8.3 million a year ago, despite a slight decline in sales. The company has become profitable this year, though its earnings have been impacted by large one-off losses and historically declining profits over five years. Its financial stability is underpinned by short-term assets exceeding liabilities and strong cash flow coverage of debt. However, the stock remains highly volatile with low return on equity and increased weekly volatility over the past year.
-
Dive into the specifics of Tongdao Liepin Group here with our thorough balance sheet health report.
-
Assess Tongdao Liepin Group's future earnings estimates with our detailed growth reports.
Zhejiang Red Dragonfly Footwear
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Zhejiang Red Dragonfly Footwear Co., Ltd. operates in the footwear industry, focusing on the design, production, and sale of shoes, with a market cap of CN¥2.81 billion.
Operations: The company generates CN¥2.27 billion in revenue from its operations within the footwear industry.
Market Cap: CN¥2.81B
Zhejiang Red Dragonfly Footwear Co., Ltd. is navigating challenges with a reported net loss of CN¥12.5 million for the nine months ending September 2024, a decline from a net income of CN¥47.97 million the previous year. Despite this, the company maintains financial stability with short-term assets of CN¥2.4 billion surpassing both its short-term and long-term liabilities, and more cash than total debt. However, profitability remains elusive as losses have compounded over five years at an annual rate of 41.3%. The company's dividend yield is not well-supported by earnings or free cash flow, indicating potential sustainability issues in payouts.
-
Navigate through the intricacies of Zhejiang Red Dragonfly Footwear with our comprehensive balance sheet health report here.
-
Gain insights into Zhejiang Red Dragonfly Footwear's historical outcomes by reviewing our past performance report.
Lubawa
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Lubawa S.A. is a manufacturer and distributor of products for army, police, municipal police, border patrol, fire brigade, and special forces in Poland and internationally with a market cap of PLN666.90 million.
Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from Specialist Equipment - Retail (PLN182.95 million), Fabrics (PLN141.35 million), and Advertising Materials (PLN138.45 million).
Market Cap: PLN666.9M
Lubawa S.A. has demonstrated significant financial improvement, with earnings growth of 7286.6% over the past year, far surpassing its five-year average and industry benchmarks. The company's recent quarterly results reflect this trend, with net income rising to PLN 15.06 million from PLN 1.63 million a year ago, supported by robust sales growth to PLN 104.08 million from PLN 66.98 million in the same period last year. Lubawa's financial health is strong; it holds more cash than debt and its short-term assets comfortably cover both short- and long-term liabilities, indicating sound liquidity management despite a relatively inexperienced management team.
-
Get an in-depth perspective on Lubawa's performance by reading our balance sheet health report here.
-
Summing It All Up
-
Click here to access our complete index of 5,787 Penny Stocks.
-
Have a stake in these businesses? Integrate your holdings into Simply Wall St's portfolio for notifications and detailed stock reports.
-
Simply Wall St is a revolutionary app designed for long-term stock investors, it's free and covers every market in the world.
Want To Explore Some Alternatives?
-
Explore high-performing small cap companies that haven't yet garnered significant analyst attention.
-
Jump on the AI train with fast growing tech companies forging a new era of innovation.
-
Find companies with promising cash flow potential yet trading below their fair value.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.
Companies discussed in this article include SEHK:6100 SHSE:603116 and WSE:LBW.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com