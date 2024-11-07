Undervalued Opportunities: Penny Stocks To Consider In November 2024

As global markets navigate a busy earnings week, major indexes have seen fluctuations, with small-cap stocks holding up better than their larger counterparts. Despite the term 'penny stocks' feeling somewhat outdated, these smaller or newer companies continue to offer intriguing investment opportunities due to their affordability and potential for growth. In this article, we explore three penny stocks that stand out for their financial resilience and potential to uncover hidden value in today's market landscape.

Top 10 Penny Stocks

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating BP Plastics Holding Bhd (KLSE:BPPLAS) MYR1.20 MYR337.78M ★★★★★★ DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN) MYR0.565 MYR2.81B ★★★★★★ Rexit Berhad (KLSE:REXIT) MYR0.79 MYR136.84M ★★★★★★ Lever Style (SEHK:1346) HK$0.84 HK$533.22M ★★★★★★ Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.755 A$138.53M ★★★★☆☆ Seafco (SET:SEAFCO) THB2.28 THB1.85B ★★★★★★ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.595 A$69.75M ★★★★★★ Wellcall Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WELLCAL) MYR1.52 MYR756.88M ★★★★★★ ME Group International (LSE:MEGP) £2.255 £849.6M ★★★★★★ Supreme (AIM:SUP) £1.78 £207.57M ★★★★★★

Click here to see the full list of 5,787 stocks from our Penny Stocks screener.

We're going to check out a few of the best picks from our screener tool.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Tongdao Liepin Group, with a market cap of approximately HK$1.35 billion, is an investment holding company that offers talent acquisition services in the People’s Republic of China.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through its Talent Services segment, which accounted for CN¥2.20 billion.

Market Cap: HK$1.35B

Tongdao Liepin Group's recent performance highlights a significant turnaround, with net income rising to CN¥45.33 million for the first half of 2024 from CN¥8.3 million a year ago, despite a slight decline in sales. The company has become profitable this year, though its earnings have been impacted by large one-off losses and historically declining profits over five years. Its financial stability is underpinned by short-term assets exceeding liabilities and strong cash flow coverage of debt. However, the stock remains highly volatile with low return on equity and increased weekly volatility over the past year.

SEHK:6100 Financial Position Analysis as at Nov 2024

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Zhejiang Red Dragonfly Footwear Co., Ltd. operates in the footwear industry, focusing on the design, production, and sale of shoes, with a market cap of CN¥2.81 billion.