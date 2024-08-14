Undervalued Indian Stocks That May Be Trading Below Intrinsic Value In August 2024

The Indian market has climbed 1.6% over the last week and is up 43% over the past 12 months, with earnings forecast to grow by 17% annually. In such a robust environment, identifying undervalued stocks that may be trading below their intrinsic value can offer significant opportunities for investors seeking growth potential.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows In India

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) NIIT Learning Systems (NSEI:NIITMTS) ₹452.65 ₹714.64 36.7% HEG (NSEI:HEG) ₹2169.75 ₹3922.74 44.7% S Chand (NSEI:SCHAND) ₹217.79 ₹359.85 39.5% Krsnaa Diagnostics (NSEI:KRSNAA) ₹665.20 ₹1165.33 42.9% Prataap Snacks (NSEI:DIAMONDYD) ₹788.55 ₹1509.79 47.8% RITES (NSEI:RITES) ₹668.80 ₹1047.53 36.2% Texmaco Rail & Engineering (NSEI:TEXRAIL) ₹256.15 ₹396.62 35.4% Piramal Pharma (NSEI:PPLPHARMA) ₹186.76 ₹289.56 35.5% Strides Pharma Science (NSEI:STAR) ₹1179.15 ₹2032.10 42% Yatra Online (NSEI:YATRA) ₹132.31 ₹220.17 39.9%

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Overview: Bandhan Bank Limited provides banking and financial services for personal and business customers in India, with a market cap of ₹310.27 billion.

Operations: Bandhan Bank's revenue segments include Treasury (₹22.72 billion), Retail Banking (₹190.31 billion), Wholesale Banking (₹17.10 billion), and Other Banking Business (₹3.13 billion).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 10.3%

Bandhan Bank is trading at ₹192.6, below its estimated fair value of ₹214.81, indicating potential undervaluation based on cash flows. The bank's earnings and revenue are forecast to grow significantly faster than the Indian market, at 23.63% and 24.6% per year respectively. Despite a recent GST demand order impacting finances minimally (₹68,178), Bandhan Bank's high level of bad loans (3.8%) and low allowance for these loans (72%) remain concerns.

Story continues

NSEI:BANDHANBNK Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: Orchid Pharma Limited is a pharmaceutical company in India that develops, manufactures, and markets active pharmaceutical ingredients, bulk actives, finished dosage formulations, and nutraceuticals with a market cap of ₹71.51 billion.

Operations: Orchid Pharma generates revenue from active pharmaceutical ingredients, bulk actives, finished dosage formulations, and nutraceuticals in India.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 20.6%

Orchid Pharma, trading at ₹1409.85, is undervalued by 20.6% compared to its estimated fair value of ₹1776.66. The company’s earnings and revenue are forecast to grow significantly faster than the Indian market, at 43.3% and 31.6% per year respectively. Despite a low forecasted Return on Equity (17.6%) in three years, recent earnings results show strong performance with net income rising from ₹94 million to ₹293 million year-over-year for Q1 2024-25.

NSEI:ORCHPHARMA Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Overview: Texmaco Rail & Engineering Limited operates as an engineering and infrastructure company in India and internationally, with a market cap of ₹102.32 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Infra - Electrical (₹2.26 billion), Freight Car Division (₹27.50 billion), and Infra - Rail & Green Energy (₹5.27 billion).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 35.4%

Texmaco Rail & Engineering, trading at ₹256.15, is significantly undervalued with an estimated fair value of ₹396.62. Despite a highly volatile share price recently and low forecasted Return on Equity (9.4%) in three years, the company’s earnings are expected to grow by 28.9% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Indian market's growth rate of 16.9%. Revenue is also projected to grow faster than the market at 14.2% per year.

NSEI:TEXRAIL Discounted Cash Flow as at Aug 2024

Turning Ideas Into Actions

Companies discussed in this article include NSEI:BANDHANBNK NSEI:ORCHPHARMA and NSEI:TEXRAIL.

