We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Royal Gold:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$376m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$86m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

So, Royal Gold has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Metals and Mining industry average of 10%.

NasdaqGS:RGLD Return on Capital Employed February 8th 2025

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Royal Gold compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Royal Gold for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Royal Gold is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 12%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 28%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that Royal Gold is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 49% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Royal Gold can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

