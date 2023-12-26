We Like These Underlying Return On Capital Trends At NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for NetScout Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = US$84m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$359m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, NetScout Systems has an ROCE of 3.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Communications industry average of 8.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NetScout Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering NetScout Systems here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that NetScout Systems is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company now earns 3.6% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by NetScout Systems has remained flat over the period. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

What We Can Learn From NetScout Systems' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that NetScout Systems has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

