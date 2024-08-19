Under The Bonnet, Mueller Industries' (NYSE:MLI) Returns Look Impressive

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Mueller Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$712m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$387m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Mueller Industries has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Mueller Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Mueller Industries .

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Mueller Industries. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 27%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 125%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Mueller Industries can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

