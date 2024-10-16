Uncovering India's Undiscovered Gems In October 2024

The Indian market has experienced a flat performance over the past week, yet it has surged by 40% over the last year, with earnings projected to grow by 17% annually in the coming years. In this dynamic environment, identifying stocks that offer unique value and growth potential can be crucial for investors seeking opportunities beyond well-trodden paths.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In India

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Bengal & Assam 4.48% 1.53% 51.11% ★★★★★★ Shree Digvijay Cement 0.01% 13.97% 16.37% ★★★★★★ Suraj 27.47% 17.95% 67.29% ★★★★★★ NGL Fine-Chem 12.95% 15.22% 8.68% ★★★★★★ ELANTAS Beck India NA 14.89% 24.83% ★★★★★★ TCPL Packaging 95.84% 15.51% 31.89% ★★★★★☆ Ingersoll-Rand (India) 1.05% 14.88% 27.54% ★★★★★☆ Network People Services Technologies 0.24% 81.82% 86.35% ★★★★★☆ KP Green Engineering 13.73% 47.44% 61.28% ★★★★★☆ Rir Power Electronics 54.23% 16.42% 34.78% ★★★★☆☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: IIFL Securities Limited operates as a provider of capital market services in India's primary and secondary markets, with a market capitalization of ₹130.92 billion.

Operations: IIFL Securities generates revenue primarily from capital market activities, amounting to ₹20.25 billion, and insurance broking and ancillary services, contributing ₹2.77 billion. The company also earns from facilities and ancillary services with a revenue of ₹375.25 million.

IIFL Securities, a smaller player in India's financial scene, has shown impressive earnings growth of 120% over the past year, outpacing the industry average of 64%. With a net debt to equity ratio at 35.5%, it seems financially stable. However, its share price has been highly volatile recently. Despite this volatility and insufficient data on interest coverage by EBIT, its price-to-earnings ratio of 21x remains attractive compared to the market's 34x.

Story continues

NSEI:IIFLSEC Debt to Equity as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited focuses on the manufacturing and sale of industrial air compressors in India, with a market capitalization of ₹144.29 billion.

Operations: The primary revenue stream for Ingersoll-Rand (India) Limited is its Air Solutions segment, generating ₹12.27 billion.

Ingersoll-Rand (India), a small yet noteworthy player in the machinery sector, has exhibited robust financial performance with earnings growing at 27.5% annually over the past five years. Their net income for Q1 2024 stood at INR 618.6 million, up from INR 537.3 million a year prior, while basic earnings per share rose to INR 19.6 from INR 17.02. Despite not outpacing industry growth, the company retains high-quality earnings and maintains more cash than total debt, ensuring strong interest coverage and financial stability moving forward.

NSEI:INGERRAND Debt to Equity as at Oct 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Time Technoplast Limited is involved in the manufacture and sale of polymer and composite products across India and international markets, with a market cap of ₹99.47 billion.

Operations: The company's primary revenue streams are derived from the sale of polymer products, contributing ₹33.43 billion, and composite products, generating ₹18 billion.

Time Technoplast, a dynamic player in the packaging sector, showcases impressive growth with earnings up 44.6% over the past year, outpacing industry norms. The company’s debt to equity ratio has improved significantly from 49% to 31.7% over five years, reflecting prudent financial management. With a Price-To-Earnings ratio of 29.8x below the market average and high-quality earnings, Time Technoplast seems well-positioned for future opportunities despite recent auditor changes and dividend increases at INR 2 per share (200%).

NSEI:TIMETECHNO Debt to Equity as at Oct 2024

