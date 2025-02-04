Uncle O'Grimacey Returns as McDonald's Prepares for Q4 Report

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is bringing back Uncle O'Grimacey, a character last seen decades ago, as part of its ongoing nostalgia-driven marketing strategy. The move follows the successful returns of the Grimace Birthday Meal, Hamburglar promotions, and the launch of CosMc's, all of which generated viral buzz.

Shamrock Shake and Charity Campaign

The Shamrock Shake, a seasonal mint-flavored milkshake, will return to McDonald's locations starting February 10.

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, featuring Oreo cookie pieces mixed with the minty shake, will also be available.

As part of a charity initiative running from February 10 to March 23, McDonald's will donate $0.25 per Shamrock Shake sold to Ronald McDonald House Charities, with a fundraising goal of $5 million.

Uncle O'Grimacey-themed merchandise will be sold exclusively at Golden Arches Unlimited, with proceeds also supporting the charity.

Q4 Earnings on Deck

McDonald's is set to report Q4 earnings on February 10, with analysts projecting $6.5 billion in revenue and EPS of $2.86.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

