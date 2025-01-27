Uncertainty for WH Smith high street shops as private equity firms ponder deal

Thousands of WH Smith workers face uncertainty as private equity suitors eye a deal to take control of the retailer’s high street shops.

It comes after the historic UK business confirmed over the weekend that it has held talks about potentially selling its 500-strong high street store business.

The company said it is assessing options for the division as it seeks to focus on its larger travel operation.

It is understood private equity groups Hilco and Alteri are among parties to raise interest over a possible takeover move for the business, after WH Smith launched the process late last year.

Both Hilco and Alteri have experience in UK retail as turnaround specialists.

However, this may raise concerns among some workers over what a private equity takeover deal would mean for the future of the WH Smith high street estate and roughly 5,000 workers.

Peel Hunt analyst Jonathan Pritchard said that, while there is limited scope for a new owner to cut jobs in an efficiency drive, some could consider further store closures.

He said: “It is hardly as though this is a fat business, with lots of inefficient processes and store staff dossing about. Quite the opposite.

“Store closures could be material in somebody else’s hands, but WH Smith itself, clearly, has a good line of sight on how to get the most out of the chain, and it is unlikely that anyone else has the silver bullet to regalvanise profitability here.”

Earlier this month, WH Smith said it plans to close 17 of its high street shops during 2025.

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of Usdaw (the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers), said: “Staff at WH Smith are yet again plunged into a period of uncertainty and they are very worried about their futures.

“This news further highlights the urgent need for a robust industrial strategy for the high street.

“We urge the current owners and any buyer to fully engage with the staff to protect their jobs and help this longstanding iconic brand to thrive in the future.”

It is understood that WH Smith plans to retain its name for its travel business and could therefore strike a sale deal which will not include the use of the brand on the high street or it could involve a licensing process.

This is expected to be part of the negotiation process for prospective buyers.

Shares in WH Smith lifted higher on Monday as investors prepare for a potential cash windfall from a sale.

Analysts have predicted that the high street business could be sold for £100 million or more in the coming months.

