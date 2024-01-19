Umicore seeks new recycling site near chemicals industry to partner on CO2 capture

By Victoria Waldersee

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Umicore is seeking a location for a new battery recycling facility in Europe and mostly looking near chemicals industry sites to partner on carbon capture and storage, its chief executive said in an interview with Reuters on Friday.

The company expects to announce a location by the end of September, Matthias Miedreich said, speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

It also plans to announce a new location for refining and precursor activities in Europe, he said, which would refine and process materials to transform them into cathodes for batteries.

The two activities could be done at the same location if the right site was found, he added. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Mark Potter)