Feb 28 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group will cut jobs and streamline its operations with the aim of generating 250 million euros ($271.03 million) in run-rate savings by 2026.

In the first phase of the plan, which will be introduced immediately, the group plans to save 125 million euros in 2025, including 75 million euros in 2024, the company said. ($1 = 0.9224 euros) (Reportin by Dagmarah Mackos, editing by Tassilo Hummel)